Skoda Kodiaq BS6 To Be Launched In India In 2021

Skoda Auto India launched the Karoq SUV earlier this year but we wait for the company to launch its bigger brother, the Kodiaq's BS6 version to be launched in the country. Talking on the side lines of the Rapid automatic launch in the country, Zac Hollis, Director, Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, said, "The Kodiaq BS6 will come to India very soon. In fact we will launch the car in early 2021 and it will come with a petrol engine, the 2-litre one and that's one launch I am really looking forward to."

The Skoda Kodiaq will be launched with a 2.0-litre BS6 Petrol engine.

The Kodiaq was launched in India in 2017 and since then has been the company's contender in the midsize SUV space. It was only available with the 2-litre TDI diesel engine but that engine has not made the BS6 transition. The BS6 Kodiaq will be a petrol only model and come with the same 2-litre TSI unit as on the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace. The engine in the Kodiaq will churn out 187 bhp and will develop 320 Nm of peak torque. Of course the BS6 Kodiaq will also come with 4x4 as standard and a 7-speed DSG will help in pushing power to all four wheels. We expect Skoda to continue both the Scout and the L&K trims and that means that there will be more options available for the consumers.

The company is planning to price the Kodiaq competitively.

With the MG Gloster entering this space and the Ford bringing in the Endeavour Sport, the Skoda Kodiaq has its work cut out for it. The company will look to price the Kodiaq competitively to give it that edge in the segment.

