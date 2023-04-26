Skoda To Debut Four All-New EVs By 2026; Enyaq Facelift To Arrive In 2025

Skoda Auto confirmed that it will be launching six new electric vehicles in global markets as it pushes further towards electrification. These include a range of models spread across various segments with the smallest being an around 4.1m long compact SUV – similar in size to the Kushaq. An all-electric alternative to the Karoq too is planned as is an update for the Enyaq siblings and a new three-row range-topping model.

A Karoq-sized SUV will be the first all-new EV to arrive from Skoda when it debuts next year.

Skoda has confirmed that its future range of SUVs will follow a new design direction previewed by the Vision 7S concept from 2022. The Vision 7S itself will form the basis for the new three-row SUV that will helm Skoda’s electric SUV range. Called Modern Solid, Skoda says the new design language “combines robustness, functionality and authenticity” with an overall look blending upright design elements with smooth lines and minimal cuts and creases.

The first of these new models will arrive in 2024 – a 4.5m long SUV being called the Elroq. The SUV will be an all-electric successor to the brand’s current Karoq SUV. Skoda says that the SUV will pack in compact dimensions as well as a spacious and practical cabin.

2025 will see Skoda introduce an entry-level Kushaq-sized EV for Europe.

Next will be a smaller around 4.1m long SUV that will mark the entry to the brand’s electric SUV range. Skoda says that its eyeing a price tag in the region of 25,000 euros (Rs 22.56 lakh approx.) with the SUV offering similar space as the brand’s Scala hatchback on sale in Europe. The SUV will roll out of the VW Group’s plant in Spain in 2025.

In the same year, Skoda will also roll out major updates for the Enyaq iV siblings with both the SUV and SUV-Coupe adopting the new Modern Solid design language aside from other changes.

Come 2026, Skoda will introduce a new flagship electric SUV based around the Vision 7S concept. At around 4.9m long, the electric SUV will be the new flagship of Skoda’s EV range. The SUV is expected to offer seating for up to seven.

Last of the new models will be a large three-row SUV previewed by the Concept Vision 7S from 2022.

Also due in 2026 will be a new estate – the brand’s first electric estate - measuring about 4.7m long. Details on the model remains scarce at this point though Skoda could position it as either a standalone model or under one of its existing sedan nameplates.

For 2023, Skoda is gearing to debut the new generation of the Superb and Kodiaq with both models confirmed to receive plug-in hybrid powertrains aside from standard petrol and diesel engines.