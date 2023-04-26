  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda To Debut Four All-New EVs By 2026; Enyaq Facelift To Arrive In 2025

Skoda To Debut Four All-New EVs By 2026; Enyaq Facelift To Arrive In 2025

Carmaker's EV range will see the addition of four all-new models as well as significant updates for the Enyaq siblings.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
26-Apr-23 03:03 PM IST
Skoda 6 EVs.jpg
Highlights
  • Range to expand to include 3 new SUVs and one estate
  • First all-new electric SUV to debut in 2024
  • Kushaq-sized electric SUV due in 2025

Skoda Auto confirmed that it will be launching six new electric vehicles in global markets as it pushes further towards electrification. These include a range of models spread across various segments with the smallest being an around 4.1m long compact SUV – similar in size to the Kushaq. An all-electric alternative to the Karoq too is planned as is an update for the Enyaq siblings and a new three-row range-topping model.

A Karoq-sized SUV will be the first all-new EV to arrive from Skoda when it debuts next year.

 

Skoda has confirmed that its future range of SUVs will follow a new design direction previewed by the Vision 7S concept from 2022. The Vision 7S itself will form the basis for the new three-row SUV that will helm Skoda’s electric SUV range. Called Modern Solid, Skoda says the new design language “combines robustness, functionality and authenticity” with an overall look blending upright design elements with smooth lines and minimal cuts and creases.

The first of these new models will arrive in 2024 – a 4.5m long SUV being called the Elroq. The SUV will be an all-electric successor to the brand’s current Karoq SUV. Skoda says that the SUV will pack in compact dimensions as well as a spacious and practical cabin.

2025 will see Skoda introduce an entry-level Kushaq-sized EV for Europe.

 

Next will be a smaller around 4.1m long SUV that will mark the entry to the brand’s electric SUV range. Skoda says that its eyeing a price tag in the region of 25,000 euros (Rs 22.56 lakh approx.) with the SUV offering similar space as the brand’s Scala hatchback on sale in Europe. The SUV will roll out of the VW Group’s plant in Spain in 2025.

In the same year, Skoda will also roll out major updates for the Enyaq iV siblings with both the SUV and SUV-Coupe adopting the new Modern Solid design language aside from other changes.

Come 2026, Skoda will introduce a new flagship electric SUV based around the Vision 7S concept. At around 4.9m long, the electric SUV will be the new flagship of Skoda’s EV range. The SUV is expected to offer seating for up to seven.

Last of the new models will be a large three-row SUV previewed by the Concept Vision 7S from 2022.

 

Also due in 2026 will be a new estate – the brand’s first electric estate - measuring about 4.7m long. Details on the model remains scarce at this point though Skoda could position it as either a standalone model or under one of its existing sedan nameplates.

For 2023, Skoda is gearing to debut the new generation of the Superb and Kodiaq with both models confirmed to receive plug-in hybrid powertrains aside from standard petrol and diesel engines.

Related Articles
Skoda Showcases Grille Display That Will Make Crossing The Road Easier For Pedestrians
Skoda Showcases Grille Display That Will Make Crossing The Road Easier For Pedestrians
13 days ago
Skoda To Lead Development Of All EA211 Series Engines Globally
Skoda To Lead Development Of All EA211 Series Engines Globally
18 days ago
India Became Skoda’s Third Largest Market In 2022
India Became Skoda’s Third Largest Market In 2022
1 month ago
Skoda Auto To Consider Localisation Of EVs In India
Skoda Auto To Consider Localisation Of EVs In India
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2015 Hyundai
Creta 1.6 SX Diesel
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
8.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,701
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2016 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Toyota
Corolla Altis 1.8 VL
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
11.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹25,756
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now