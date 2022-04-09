  • Home
Smart #1 SUV Is The Brand's First EV Under Mercedes-Geely Joint Venture

The Smart #1 is underpinned by Geely SEA electric car architecture and has a range of up to 440km on a single charge
authorBy Carandbike Team
09-Apr-22 01:32 PM IST
Highlights
  • Smart #1 SUV first all new car from brand since 2014
  • Underpinned by Geely SEA electric car platform
  • Powered by a 268 bhp electric motor

The new Smart #1 is the first all-electric car to be revealed by the brand under the new Mercedes-Geely joint venture. The two companies formally established the joint venture in early 2020 with plans to develop and launch all-electric vehicles under the Smart brand. The #1 is the first all-new Smart car since 2014 and is the first in a line-up of EVs set to arrive globally from the brand. The Smart #1 is underpinned by Geely new SEA electric platform with Mercedes having handled the SUV design – a formula that is set to feature in all future Smart models.

Starting with the looks, the #1 doesn't stray far from the Concept #1 with Mercedes having kept much of the concept car look but with some toned-down detailing.  The front bumper gets additional vents on either side of the central grille, the side mirrors are positioned on the doors and the rear bumper too is different. The headlamps and taillamps designs are unchanged though the concept car's jewel-like LED lighting effects have been replaced for more conventional signatures.

p43lgn5

Final design does not stray far from 2021's Smart Concept #1

Inside too, the cabin design echoes that of the concept but with more subdued colours and materials and a more conventional 5-seat layout. A large 12.8-inch touchscreen dominates the centre console with a smaller 9.2-inch unit sitting behind the steering. There's also a notable lack of physical buttons on the high-set centre console with even the gear selector on a stalk behind the steering. As per reports, the Smart's infotainment system will have its own unique user interface and come with an AI voice assistant and connected car technology.

ft9bqep

As mentioned above the Smart #1 sits on Geely SEA electric vehicle architecture and features a 55kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor driving the rear wheels. The motor develops 168 bhp and 343 Nm of torque and can take the #1 to a top speed of 180kph. Smart claims a WLTP range of almost 440km for the #1 SUV. The company says that the car will support fast charging of up to 150kW allowing the battery to go from 10-80% in under 30 mins.

The SUV will be manufactured in China with sales in global markets expected to commence later this year.

