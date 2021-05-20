Smart Tips For Motorcycle Photography

We list out the basics of what goes into motorcycle photography along with a few tips.

A photograph (also known as a photo) is an image created by light falling on a photosensitive surface, usually photographic film, or an electronic image sensor, such as a CCD or a CMOS chip. The process and practice of creating such images are called photography. Taking good picture and riding a motorcycle professionally requires a lot of techniques and skill. People who love to do so are enthusiasts and love for motorcycles is what makes every individual want to capture the best moment in perfect way and to do so we need to follow some basic rules and steps.

(A good camera is a must for clicking nice photographs, especially for automotive photography)

In today's world, ruled by social media, capturing images becomes an integral part of life, especially for social media influencers and even the average Joe, because lets face it we all look for maximum likes and engagement on social media. Be it a road, sunset, tree, humans, food and so on, everybody wants to treasure that memory by clicking a picture and that might be for fun or for making memories. Let us start with some basic points we need to remember before clicking motorcycle photos.

Equipment and Tools

(The right camera settings is a must for a good photograph)

A camera with speedy FPS (Frames Per Seconds) and low light capabilities which have less noise and better focussing on higher ISO levels. Lenses with wider aperture (prime lens), such as f/2.8 or lower. The aperture is pathway for the light to reach the sensor. Wider opening (aperture) also helps to get blurry background which is also called "Bokeh effect" making subject stand out from background. This can be well played depending on what time of the day you are shooting. Details of motorcycle can also be shot creatively with this lens. Filters are also something which adds to the beauty of the photograph.

(Seen here is the Triumph Speed Twin. Notice how the reflection of the motorcycle and the foliage behind helps fill up the frame and makes the subject look good)

Polariser filter is one of them and a circular polariser "helps to reduce reflections and glare by filtering out light that has become polarized due to reflection from a non-metallic surface. In simple words it cuts the light and eliminates reflections on glass or water, reduce some reflected light on certain subjects, or improve overall contrast in a landscape. Some of the common filters which can also be used are Neutral Density (ND), Graduated Neutral Density (GND), UV / Haze and Warming / Cooling filters.

(Using a tripod helps to take photographs with prolonged exposure)

Tripod is one of the common equipment which comes handy when shooting prolonged exposure. Shooting bike or motorcycle at night or indoors requires tripod to avoid a shake or jerk which can result in a blurry image. In this situation we normally tend to set the shutter speed very low, where the shutter is open for longer time to let light reach the sensor and get the correct exposure.

Backdrop and Composition

(Various photographs depict various uses of the subject, in this case, the Ather 450X, which stands out as an electric scooter and is perfect for city use)

Backdrop lets us decide which composition adds up to our picture. Motorcycles are complicated with lots of spares, metal, and chrome. It is up to use to make sure what we want to show and what to hide. Chrome on a bike is bit difficult to handle as it reflects unwanted light or reflection of surroundings. We need to be smart enough to place our camera in correct angle and elevation to achieve perfect composition.

(Having a good backdrop instantly makes the photograph and the subject stand out)

Forest canopy is what looks good when shooting bikes. It is my personal favourite. If clicked with correct lens, it creates wonder for the picture. Shooting with natural light or against light, depends on an individual's choice. In both the scenario if clicked with correct settings, it makes a good picture. Rule of third is also used by every photographer. When it comes to shooting a bike with rule of third, it adds up to the backdrop and lets our subject stand out. Place the bike in the frame in such a way that it should look nice and justify the backdrop for example sunrise, sunset, a waterfall, or a haystack.

Action shots

(A nicely shot action photo, such as the one above, gives you a visual description of speed)

A DSLR shutter plays a particularly vital role to capture any action shots. Faster the shutter speed, the shorter the time the image sensor is exposed to light and the slower the shutter speed, the longer the time the image sensor is exposed to light. Capturing a moving bike at slower shutter speed and keeping the focus locked on the bike and the rider give us a motion blur image which is also called action shot. When we stand still in a corner and move our camera to match the bike speed gives us a Pan shot.

(Photos like these, need the right camera setting along with the photographer's impeccable timing)

However, we can shoot the same image by sitting in a car, truck or anything which matches the speed of the bike lets us shoot the motion is called tracking shot. In both cases we can achieve motion blur or action shot. These images are fun to shoot and to look at. Capturing a lean action shoot at the corner are also a delight. It looks extremely dramatic and clear lean angle can be calculated looking at the picture.

Post-production

(Action photography also includes panning shots like these. In this instance, the photo give a sense of the lean angle of the motorcycle )

Since digital photography came to existence, post-production has been a part of photography. Every professional photographer must be well verse with editing or post-production software as it enhances the image quality. It is no different for motorcycle photography. In fact, it needs more of editing/ post-production as motorcycle have big and small parts and to control highlight, shadow, brightness, and contrast can be accomplished. It is not just color correction but its beyond that. There is so many software which can perform different effects or image enhancing techniques which gets our picture to top notch quality. Again, it is up to us how much post-production needs to be done as overdone image do not look good. Images need to be treated with proper measure, so it looks perfect.

(Post-production is very important to bring the photograph to life. The right bit of editing can help add a lot of flavour and zing to the photo)

In today's world, a DSLR is still the pinnacle of photography equipment. However, mobile camera is not left far behind. We see some amazing pictures clicked with mobile camera and post-production which is no less than a DSLR image. Lenses on mobile camera have stepped up when it comes to ability. Also, the inbuilt software to enhance that image is so precise and quick. Camera software on a mobile comes with PRO setting where we can manually set everything, and that means we have complete control of the camera just like a DSLR. That gives more freedom to explore your boundaries with photography.

(Like in other fields, practice is what makes one perfect. The perfect photograph does exist! All it needs is timing, right setting, nice backdrop and some post-processing)

Be it a DSLR or mobile techniques, composition, and process of clicking action shot remains the same and so does the post-production. We can talk about motorcycle photography techniques and composition and backdrop for hours and still we will end up every minute with innovative ideas to capture images in unique style. As said by Destin Sparks - "Photography is the story I fail to put into words."

