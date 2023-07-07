SMEV Enters Hibernation, Sanjay Kaul Appointed Chief Evangelist

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) has announced its decision to enter voluntary hibernation concurrent with the appointment of Shri Sanjay Kaul as Chief Evangelist. Mr. Kaul, a renowned civil society and consumer activist, is widely recognized for his efforts in uniting civil society groups in the capital. He also possesses a keen interest in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and firmly believes in its growth potential and significance for the nation. Mr. Kaul is actively encouraging international investments in the Indian EV industry.

This move comes in response to the ongoing crisis faced by the EV sector in the past year, with most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) struggling to comply with policy requirements. Ajay Sharma, Secretary General of SMEV, expressed their intention to have Mr. Kaul assist in revising the association’s agenda for the sector and developing a new charter aimed at alleviating the current challenges. Leveraging his experience in collaborating with diverse groups and his deep understanding of the industry, Mr. Kaul’s insights will be sought to chart a new course for the association in relation to the EV sector.

Sohinder Gill, Director General of SMEV, highlighted the association’s proactive stance on EV adoption and its longstanding collaboration with the government even prior to the initiation of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) policy. SMEV has consistently worked alongside relevant departments to draw attention to the sector’s difficulties, possibilities, challenges, and opportunities. Gill emphasized the extreme stress faced by the EV sector at present, stating that SMEV is committed to resolving all issues and is open to collaboration with all stakeholders in search of a way forward.

Gill welcomed Mr. Sanjay Kaul’s leadership during this crucial time, acknowledging his troubleshooting acumen and his ability to attract investor interest to the sector. In response, Mr. Kaul emphasized the importance of restoring both domestic and international confidence in India’s E-Mobility sector. He expressed optimism regarding the significant global interest and potential investments awaiting the EV industry in India. Resolving minor issues promptly and efficiently will enable the deployment of these investments in the sector.

During this transitional period, SMEV will suspend all operational activities until a new structure is established under the guidance of Shri Kaul, according to the Association.



