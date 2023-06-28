AMO Mobility Signs MoU To Supply 10,000 Electric Two-Wheelers To Trigo Electric

Electric mobility solutions provider Trigo Electric will be procuring 10,000 electric two-wheelers from AMO Mobility for last-mile logistics. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which AMO Mobility will deliver the 10,000 EVs over the next six months. AMO Mobility says that the partnership with Trigo Electric represents a shared commitment to driving mass adoption of reliable, sustainable, and affordable electric vehicles in India.

Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of AMO Mobility said, “We are excited to partner with Trigo Electric and contribute to transforming last-mile logistics and mobility in India. By leveraging our expertise and range of electric two-wheelers, we aim to revolutionise the delivery industry and provide efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective logistics solutions." The company has not shared any details regarding which model will be supplied to Trigo.

Shahnawaz Rao, Founder & CEO of Trigo Electric added, "Partnering with AMO Electric Bikes allows us to provide sustainable and efficient logistic solutions to our customers, which perfectly aligns with our vision for a greener future."

AMO Mobility will supply the electric two-wheelers to Trigo Electric for its last-mile logistics and delivery operations. The former says that by working together, the companies are creating employment opportunities, enhancing connectivity, and contributing to the growth of the EV ecosystem in India. Both companies remain committed to pursuing similar tie-ups in the future to further accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive positive change in the transportation industry.