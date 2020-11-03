Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020

Sonalika Tractors has recorded its highest ever monthly sales in October 2020 selling 19,000 units last month. The company has witnessed a growth of 13.3 per cent last month which is much higher compared to the estimated 7.5 per cent for the overall tractor segment. Moreover, Sonalika has also sold 10,018 Rotavators last month and in the April - October 2020 period the company has posted a growth of 28.7 per cent which is the highest ever in the tractor industry.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group

Commenting on the sales performance, Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group said, "We have created magnificent history together by delivering 19,000 Sonalika Tractors and 10,018 Rotavators, making it highest ever retail across India in October'20, the beginning of festive season. Despite the highest ever production, we witnessed stock out situation across our depots and dealerships. However, we are gearing up to meet the growing demand & will be ready with tractors for Dhanteras/Diwali deliveries. We remain committed to drive farm prosperity across the globe with our best-in-class quality products."

Sonalika had manufactured 15,218 units last month which is also the highest ever monthly production numbers recorded by the company. It had recently launched four new tractor models customised to specific farmer needs the company says that have been accepted well by the farming community. These new generation tractor models have attributed close to 20-25 per cent of overall company volumes. The recently launched premium tractor series- Tiger has been very well accepted and appreciated for its European Design and Best in Class Performance.

