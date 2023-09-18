Spy Shots Surface Of The Next-Generation 2025 Audi Q3
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
18-Sep-23 02:20 PM IST
Highlights
- Undergone electrification, with hybrid options in the pipeline, including 48-volt mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.
- The new Q3 features significant design changes, with reconfigured lighting elements, including distinctive daytime running lights and a bold grille.
- The new Q3 is expected to prominently feature front-wheel drive, however customers might still have option for quattro all-wheel-drive versions
The next generation of the Audi Q3 has been spied on testing. These images provide an initial glimpse of what we can expect to see from the next generation of Audi's compact SUV. The prototype was captured during the daylight testing.
Also Read: Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
The spy photos reveal divided optical groups, with daytime running lights positioned above and the primary headlights flanking a substantial grille below. The rear lights adopt a horizontal layout connected by a concealed light strip, in line with Audi's evolving design philosophy. Mechanically, the 2025 Q3 will place a strong emphasis on electrification, offering various electrified engines, including 48-volt mild hybrid (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) options. Notably, the spied prototype is a plug-in hybrid, as evident from the charging socket on the left front wing. The new Q3 will prominently feature front-wheel drive, with Quattro all-wheel-drive versions still available.
The exhaust tip seems to be tucked beneath the bumper, indicating a possible lower trim level. The Singleframe grille is slightly smaller, with more plastic around the grille and lower air intake, taking design cues from Audi's electric vehicles like the Q4 E-Tron. The upcoming Q3 is expected to shift to the MQB Evo platform.
Also Read: Audi Bids Adieu To The R8 Sportscar With Special Farewell Teaser
When the Audi Q3 was first launched in India, it had gained quite a popularity, but in its following model years, the SUV struggled to sell in good numbers. Now, will this next generation of the Audi Q3 come to India? That is something we aren't very certain about.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
