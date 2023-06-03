Stellantis Announces $176 Million Investment For All-Electric SUV Set To Launch In 2025

Stellantis, the parent company of Fiat, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram, has announced a substantial investment of approximately $176 million (160 million Euros) in the development and launch of an all-new, all-electric premium SUV. According to Reuters, the highly anticipated EV is slated to hit the market in 2025.

Also Read: General Motors Recalls Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Due To Defective Airbags

The forthcoming EV will be built upon Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, which is specifically tailored for premium vehicles ranging from 165.4 to 196.9 inches (4,200 to 5,000 millimetres) in length. The platform has the capacity to accommodate battery packs of up to 105 kilowatt-hours, enabling the SUV to achieve a driving range of up to 440 miles (700 kilometres).

The STLA Medium architecture supports powertrains with outputs ranging from 164 to 435 bhp, offering configurations in front, rear, or all-wheel drive.

Also Read: Stellantis Appoints Aditya Jairaj As New Deputy MD & Head of Jeep’s India Operations



Reuters reported that Stellantis plans to establish a dedicated battery assembly workshop and a plastic injection moulding facility, as disclosed in an official statement. When asked if the new model would have variants that weren’t fully electric, CEO Carlos Tavares said, "In principle no".

Currently, the Rennes plant is responsible for the assembly of the Citroen C5 Aircross and Peugeot 5008.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

Source