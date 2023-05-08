Stellantis Appoints Aditya Jairaj As New Deputy MD & Head of Jeep’s India Operations

Stellantis India announces the appointment of Aditya Jairaj as the company’s new Deputy Managing Director. Jairaj assumed his new role at the company with effect from May 4, 2023 and brings with him over 17 years of experience in the automotive industry. Aside from his role as Deputy MD, Jairaj will also head the India operations for Jeep.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India commented, “I would like to welcome Aditya on board the Stellantis India team. He brings a proven track record of value creation and has the experience and managerial skills which will strengthen our operations and help the company contribute to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plans for India and the region.”

Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plans calls for a push towards electrification on a global scale in a bid to reduce carbon emissions. The company is also targeting increasing revenues from across the globe under the new strategy.

Jairaj joins the company following a ten-year run with the Nissan Motor Corporation in the USA where he headed the brand’s electric vehicle strategy and transformation vertical.

Stellantis India is currently gearing up to launch the new Citroen C3 Aircross compact SUV in the coming months. The recently unveiled model is Citroen’s second mass-market model for India following the C3 hatchback in petrol and electric guise.