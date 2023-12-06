Login

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses 30 Lakh Unit Production Milestone

Milestone was reached about 7 years after the plant commenced operations in February 2017.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

Published on December 6, 2023

  • Milestone comes just under 7 years since production commenced
  • Last 10 lakh units produced in around 17 months
  • Suzuki Motor Gujarat was recently acquired by Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its newly acquired subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has crossed the 30-lakh unit production milestone. The company said that it has produced the last 10 lakh units in around 17 months. The production facility, originally set up by Suzuki Motor Corporation, has been producing vehicles in the country for domestic and export markets since 2017 and currently has a cumulative production capacity of 7,50,000 units per annum. The milestone vehicle to roll off the line was a Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
 

50 per cent of all cars exported by Maruti Suzuki in FY2023 were from the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant.

 

Speaking on the occasion Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are delighted to reach the 3 million cumulative production milestone in Gujarat. This has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the state. We thank our supplier partners who have invested and collaborated to ramp up production at the facility. I express my gratitude to all the employees of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, whose contribution has been instrumental to achieve this landmark.”

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Yet To Deliver Close To 50,000 Units Of Ertiga CNG
 

Plant currently manufactures the Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Fronx.

 

Maruti Suzuki recently acquired SMG as a new subsidiary from Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan with plans to use the facility to further boost its production activities in the country. The new plant is also set to help the company roll out its first-ever electric vehicle for the Indian market. The new model due in FY2025 was previewed by the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sales Sink In November 2023: Is The Sedan Finally Running Out Of Steam?

 

The Gujarat plant is currently rolling out some of Maruti’s best-selling vehicles including the Baleno, Dzire and Swift along with the new Fronx though a large portion of the production is destined for international markets. The plant accounted for roughly 50 per cent of all vehicles exported by Maruti Suzuki in FY2023.

