Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Record 1 Lakh Unit Monthly Sales In Domestic Market

For the first time in the domestic market, Suzuki has reported monthly sales of over 1 lakh units, recording a sales increase of 25 per cent.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Suzuki Two-Wheelers domestic monthly sales cross 1 lakh for the first time
  • 125 cc scooters powering Suzuki Motorcycle India's sales growth
  • Suzuki Access 125 is India's bestselling 125 cc scooter

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has reported a record monthly sales in July 2024, crossing the 1 lakh monthly sales milestone for the first time. A statement from the company said that the brand sold a total of 1,16,714 units in July 2024, marking a 8 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 1,07,836 units sold in July 2023. However, it’s in the domestic market sales where Suzuki India has set a new record. For the first time, Suzuki reported domestic market sales of 1,00,603 units in July 2024, a 25 per cent increase over July 2023’s sales of 80,309 units. Suzuki exported 16,112 units in July 2024, compared to 27,527 units in the same month last year.

 

Also Read: How 125 cc Scooters Are Powering Suzuki Motorcycle India's Growth
 

Kenichi Umeda Suzuki Motorcycles India MD

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited.

 

Talking about the sales achievement, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded highest ever sales of more than 1.16 lakh scooters & motorcycles in July 2024. Backed by healthy demand for our products in the domestic market, our sales grew by 25% in the month, crossing the 1 Lakh unit mark for the first time. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our valued customers, dedicated dealer network and our esteemed business partners for their continued trust and support, which has helped us to reach this milestone.”

 

Also Read: Suzuki Recalls 125 cc Scooters In India

 

2024 Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched With New Colour Options Priced At Rs 92 000

The Suzuki Avenis has been introduced with new colours.

 

To cater to the upcoming festive season, Suzuki Motorcycle India refreshed its scooter line-up by introducing special festive colours to its bestselling Access 125 scooter, as well as its sibling, the Burgman Street, maxi-styled 125 cc scooter. Additionally, the 2024 Suzuki Avenis was launched in four all-new colour options to give it fresh appeal. Clearly, Suzuki’s 125 cc scooters are leading the brand’s India growth story. A focussed and lean product strategy across segments seem to be paying off. The company has also proactively issued what it calls a “precautionary recall” for its 125 cc scooters recently. Nearly 4 lakh scooters are part of this recall, including 2.6 lakh Suzuki Access 125 scooters.


 

# Suzuki Motorcycle sales record# Suzuki Motorcycle India monthly sales record# Suzuki Motorcycle India 1 lakh monthly sales# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry
