Suzuki Unveils New Color Schemes For Its International Two Wheeler Range

Suzuki’s new colour schemes are available for models like the GSX-8S, GSX-S1000GT, and the 125 Address
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

23-Nov-23 12:06 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 GSX-S1000 gets a new 'Matt Sword Silver' colour scheme.
  • The GSX-S1000GT and GT+ get new 'Sparkle Black' shades.
  • The Suzuki Address 125 is now available in a Metallic Matte Platinum Silver shade.

The ongoing Motorcycle Live show has brought many new and updated motorcycles from brands across the globe. At the same event, Suzuki showcased new colour schemes for a few of its models, overseas. This includes the Suzuki GSX-8S, GSX-S1000GT, and the Address 125.

 

Also Read: Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In South Africa

Its GSX-8S model is now available in the 'Glass Matt Mechanical Grey' shade alongside the existing 'Cosmic Blue' colour. The 'Metallic Matte Black' has a blue subframe, blue wheels, and accentuated '8S' logos.

Alongside, the GSX-S1000GT and GT+ will now come with a new 'Sparkle Black' shade, 'Metallic Triton Blue' and an all-red colour option.

 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed

On the other hand, the 2024 GSX-S1000 is now available with white side panels and blue stripes complementing the 'Metallic Triton Blue' variant. Also revealed was the striking 'Matt Sword Silver' colour scheme, featuring red side panels and a seat unit, alongside the 'Glass Sparkle Black' choice.

The Suzuki Address 125 scooter also expands its palette with the addition of the 'Metallic Matt Platinum Silver' colour, joining the existing 'Metallic Dark Blue' and 'Metallic Matt Bordeaux Red' options.

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# Suzuki# Suzuki GSX-8S# GSX S1000GT# sportsbike# scooter
  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

