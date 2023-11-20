Login

Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In South Africa

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is exported from India to South Africa and carries a premium price tag, nearly twice its price in India.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

20-Nov-23 11:51 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is sold in three variants in South Africa
  • Is being offered alongside the Jimny 3-Door
  • The Jimny 5-door for South Africa is near identical to the India-spec version

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been launched in South Africa. The off-roader is exported from the Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, Haryana, with the facility being the global production hub for the 5-door model. What’s noteworthy are the prices on the new Jimny 5-door in South Africa that command a massive premium over the Indian version. 
 

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door in South Africa has been priced from 429,900 Rand onwards, going up to 479,900 Rand, including VAT. This is an equivalent of about Rs 19.5 lakh to Rs. 21.79 lakh, going by the current exchange rate. In contrast, the Jimny 5-door is priced between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. 
 

 

Also Read: On The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Shopfloor
 

The new Jimny 5-door is also about Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Jimny 3-door, which is also made in India and has been on sale in South Africa for a while. The latter is priced from 390,900 Rand, going up to 438,900 Rand, including VAT (about Rs. 17.74 lakh to Rs. 19.92 lakh).
 

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for South Africa remains identical to the Maruti version for the Indian market. The off-roader draws power from the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine tuned for 100 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. It’s paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. Power goes to all four wheels via the Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system. 
 

 

The SUV is also decently specced with features and gets LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, cruise control and more. The retro styling and boxy silhouette certainly make it stand out against other subcompact SUVs in the market, while the extra set of doors makes it more practical over the three-door model. On the safety front, the model comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control and hill-hold assist.
 

Also Read: Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts In South African Market
 

The Jimny 5-door is available in three variants in South Africa - GT MT, GLX MT and GLX AT. The automaker is also offering a 4-year/60,000 km service plan on the off-roader along with a 5-year/200,000 km promotional warranty. The SUV is available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. It also gets the rather nice-looking Military Green colour scheme which isn’t available in the Indian market. 

# Maruti Suzuki# Suzuki Jimny# Maruti Suzuki Jimny# Jimny Exports# Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV# Suzuki Jimny Five door# Suzuki Jimny 5 Door
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Aura
2022 Hyundai Aura
13,241 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2018 Hyundai Grand i10
62,504 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
8.8
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
25,354 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2014 Honda City
56,662 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.3
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
70,457 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue
9.2
0
10
2023 Hyundai Venue
1,188 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
₹ 32,475/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Glanza
9.2
0
10
2023 Toyota Glanza
6,000 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
7.7
0
10
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
52,212 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.00 L
₹ 6,719/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
27,477 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Stingray
2014 Maruti Suzuki Stingray
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
₹ 9,519/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Orxa Energies Mantis
Orxa Energies Mantis

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed
BYD Sea Lion 07 Electric SUV Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17522 second ago

All-new electric SUV from BYD will go on sale in international markets in 2024.

MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia

Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Leclerc Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Leclerc Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action

KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto

Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps

Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the ‘GB350 C’ and will sport new colours

Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event

F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday

Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Saina Nehwal shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.

MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Fabio Di Giannantonio initially led the pack, breaking the 1m52s barrier and looked poised for pole until Marini's late surge, relegating him to a close second, only 0.067s behind

Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
Suzuki S-Presso Sold In South Africa Claimed To Be Safer Than India-Spec Car
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-2649874 second ago

Replying to customer concerns about S-Presso's safety standard, post the Global NCAP crash results, Suzuki Auto South Africa's official handles have commented on social media saying that the model sold there are safer than the ones sold in India.

New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Will Not Get A Diesel Automatic Variant
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga seven seater MPV will be launched very soon in India and according to new details, the automaker had confirmed that only the petrol version of the car will get an automatic gearbox. The automatic gearbox on the petrol 1.5-litre engine will be a conventional 4-speed torque convertor automatic and not an AMT as with some of the other Maruti Suzuki cars offered in India. The diesel on the other hand, as the title suggests, will not get an automatic gearbox or even an AMT like on the Vitara Brezza and will only be offered with a 5-speed manual option.

Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki EVX Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The EVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India

Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing On Indian Roads
Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing On Indian Roads
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The test mule shared many design elements with the Swift concept, showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

India’s largest carmaker offers automated manual and conventional automatic transmissions across nearly all its models.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In South Africa
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved