Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In South Africa

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door has been launched in South Africa. The off-roader is exported from the Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, Haryana, with the facility being the global production hub for the 5-door model. What’s noteworthy are the prices on the new Jimny 5-door in South Africa that command a massive premium over the Indian version.



The Suzuki Jimny 5-door in South Africa has been priced from 429,900 Rand onwards, going up to 479,900 Rand, including VAT. This is an equivalent of about Rs 19.5 lakh to Rs. 21.79 lakh, going by the current exchange rate. In contrast, the Jimny 5-door is priced between Rs. 12.74 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India.



The new Jimny 5-door is also about Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the Jimny 3-door, which is also made in India and has been on sale in South Africa for a while. The latter is priced from 390,900 Rand, going up to 438,900 Rand, including VAT (about Rs. 17.74 lakh to Rs. 19.92 lakh).



The Suzuki Jimny 5-door for South Africa remains identical to the Maruti version for the Indian market. The off-roader draws power from the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine tuned for 100 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. It’s paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. Power goes to all four wheels via the Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system.



The SUV is also decently specced with features and gets LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, cruise control and more. The retro styling and boxy silhouette certainly make it stand out against other subcompact SUVs in the market, while the extra set of doors makes it more practical over the three-door model. On the safety front, the model comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control and hill-hold assist.



The Jimny 5-door is available in three variants in South Africa - GT MT, GLX MT and GLX AT. The automaker is also offering a 4-year/60,000 km service plan on the off-roader along with a 5-year/200,000 km promotional warranty. The SUV is available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. It also gets the rather nice-looking Military Green colour scheme which isn’t available in the Indian market.