2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year
By Dhruv Attri

1 mins read

17-Nov-23 06:23 PM IST

Highlights

  • Fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki is longer but narrower and shorter than the India-spec model.
  • The boot space isn’t available but should be similar to the India-spec model’s 268-litre number.
  • The new Swift gets a mild-hybrid system with a CVT and AWD option in global markets.

Suzuki had unveiled the fourth-gen Swift in Japan revealing several details about its engine and features. And now, details about the car's dimensions have also been revealed. Here’s how different it is from the model that’s currently on sale in India.

Aspect2024 SwiftIndia-spec SwiftDifference
Length3860 mm3845 mm+15 mm
Width1695 mm1735 mm-40 mm
Height1500 mm1530 mm-30 mm
Wheelbase2450 mm2450 mmNA

The 2024 Swift will be 15 mm longer but 40 mm narrower and 30 mm shorter. The wheelbase, however, remains unchanged at 2450 mm. The changes are minor but could result in comparatively lesser shoulder room and headroom for the passengers when compared to the India-spec car. There’s no official figure for the boot space yet but it's likely to be similar to the 268-litre figure that the India-spec model has.  

The 2024 Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with mild hybrid tech that is likely to be more powerful than the 88 bhp 4-cylinder petrol sold in India. The new Swift also gets a CVT and even an AWD system overseas. However, the Indian version will continue to have a 5-speed MT/ AMT in a front-wheel drive setup. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales October 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sees Best-Ever Sales At Over 1.99 Lakh Units

The interior has seen a massive upgrade in the new Swift. It has a 9-inch floating touchscreen in the centre, a part-digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, along with multiple airbags and ADAS features like blindspot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and high beam assist. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

# maruti swift# maruti suzuki swift
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

