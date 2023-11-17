2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed

Suzuki had unveiled the fourth-gen Swift in Japan revealing several details about its engine and features. And now, details about the car's dimensions have also been revealed. Here’s how different it is from the model that’s currently on sale in India.

Aspect 2024 Swift India-spec Swift Difference Length 3860 mm 3845 mm +15 mm Width 1695 mm 1735 mm -40 mm Height 1500 mm 1530 mm -30 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm NA

The 2024 Swift will be 15 mm longer but 40 mm narrower and 30 mm shorter. The wheelbase, however, remains unchanged at 2450 mm. The changes are minor but could result in comparatively lesser shoulder room and headroom for the passengers when compared to the India-spec car. There’s no official figure for the boot space yet but it's likely to be similar to the 268-litre figure that the India-spec model has.

The 2024 Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with mild hybrid tech that is likely to be more powerful than the 88 bhp 4-cylinder petrol sold in India. The new Swift also gets a CVT and even an AWD system overseas. However, the Indian version will continue to have a 5-speed MT/ AMT in a front-wheel drive setup.

The interior has seen a massive upgrade in the new Swift. It has a 9-inch floating touchscreen in the centre, a part-digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, along with multiple airbags and ADAS features like blindspot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and high beam assist.

