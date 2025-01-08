BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, New S1000 RR To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch the R 1300 GS Adventure and the 2025 BMW S1000 RR at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The duo will be BMW Motorrad’s first launches of the year. Unveiled last year, the R GS 1300 Adventure is the R 1300 GS’s bigger sibling with a visually bulkier appearance, optional semi-automatic gearbox and a longer list of features. The 2025 BMW S1000 RR on the other hand, was also unveiled last year and is the updated version of the popular sport bike with a few visual enhancements.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure sports a wider front end, a taller windscreen, and a bigger, 30-litre fuel tank

The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure sports a more muscular design than the standard R 1300 GS, featuring a wider front end, a taller windscreen, and a bigger, 30-litre fuel tank. There are also pre-attached mounting points for luggage, for a 12-litre accessory tank bag from BMW Motorrad. Additional luggage options include a 37-litre aluminium top case, plus two aluminium panniers with a combined 73.5 litres of luggage space.



The list of features on the bike includes lean-sensitive riding aids, such as cornering ABS, engine brake control, and hill hold assist. There is also a long list of optional electronics and features, that include electronic suspension, adaptive ride height, pro ride modes, adaptive cruise control and so on.

The motorcycle is powered by the same engine as the standard BMW R 1300 GS

The R 1300 GS Adventure is also powered by the same 1,300 cc, boxer twin as the standard BMW R 1300 GS, with an output of 143 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It’s the first time that BMW Motorrad has placed the six-speed transmission under the engine of the R 1300 GS, but the GSA goes a step ahead, offering the optional Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), essentially BMW’s semi-automatic gearbox.

2025 BMW S 1000 RR

The motorcycle received a range of cosmetic tweaks with this update

With the update, the BMW S1000 RR gets a revised design, sporting a redesigned fairing with integrated brake ducts to improve brake cooling. The other big change is the fact that the motorcycle now gets larger winglets that increase the motorcycle’s aerodynamic efficiency. The motorcycle also gets Pro riding modes as standard now, which include ‘Race Pro’ modes. Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) is also a new standard feature. In the foreign market, the motorcycle is offered in three colour options- Blackstorm metallic, Bluestone metallic with matte graphics, and the Lightwhite uni/M Motorsport colour scheme.



The motorcycle is powered by the same engine as before

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 999 cc, inline-four engine that produces 206 bhp and 113 Nm, and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.



