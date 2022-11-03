Svitch Bike Launches New Lite XE Electric Cycle; Prices Start At Rs. 74,999

Svitch Bike, an Indian premium electric cycle brand, has launched a new range of foldable electric cycles. The brand-new electric cycle, the Lite XE, gets a range of up to 80 km and its frame is made of aircraft grade Aluminium, offering lightweight sturdiness. The handlebar, seat and the suspension can be adjusted as well. It gets a 36 V, 250-Watt motor along with a 36 V. 10.4 aH battery. The electric cycle also gets a digital LCD display along with 7-speed Shimano gear system and 5 modes for the pedal assist system (PAS).

Rajkumar Patel, founder & MD,adds, “Svitch Bike has been the game changer in the e-cycle industry from the past few years. We are adding up new products to our portfolio and are on an expansion spree. We’ve recently opened back the Dealership applications after being swarmed & oversubscribed with applicants. We’ve streamlined the whole process. We are diversifying towards many fresher endeavours. It’s an exciting time to be an entrepreneur with a versatile portfolio.”

The Lite XE is the 5th addition to Svitch Bike’s product portfolio containing 4 electric cycles & 1 non-electric cycle. The current Svitch Bike line-up includes: XE+, XE, MXE, NXE & the Lite XE. The pricing of the electric bike Lite XE starts from Rs. 74,999.

The LITE XE comes in 5 colour tints namely: Scarlet Red, Midnight Sapphire, Yankee Yellow, & two special edition colours - Goblin Green and Berlin Grey.