  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors Crosses 50 Lakh Unit Production Milestone

Tata Motors Crosses 50 Lakh Unit Production Milestone

The carmaker had achieved the 40 lakh unit milestone arriving in 2020 with the 50 lakh unit milestone arriving in under 3 years.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
03-Mar-23 12:43 PM IST
Tata 50 lakh milestone.jpg
Highlights
  • Tata achieved 40-lakh unit milestone in 2020
  • Reaches 50 lakh unit milestone within 3 years of previous milestone
  • Company to launch celebratory campaign for employee and customers

Tata Motors has announced that it has achieved the 50-lakh unit production milestone in India. The company achieved the milestone just 2.5 years after having reached the 40-lakh unit production milestone in 2020.

The company had reached the 10-lakh unit production milestone in 2004 with the 20-lakh and 30-lakh unit milestones arriving in 2010 and 2015 respectively. The production numbers point at the growing demand for Tata’s range of cars and SUVs in India in recent years with previous milestones coming in intervals of about 5-6 years as compared to just 2.5 years between 40 lakh and 50 lakh units.

Tata achieved the 50-lakh unit production milestone in under 3 years after reaching the 40-lakh unit milestone in 2020.

 

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 5-million (50 lakh) production mark milestone. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs. We have been changing India with every new product intervention. Every Innovation was with the idea of building the nation. The brand is respected by its customers for bringing several new technologies and we express our gratitude for the tremendous support by our customers who have made this landmark achievement possible. We owe this milestone to our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and government for their continued support.”

Tata Motors says that it will commemorate the milestone with a celebratory campaign for employees and customers including decking up dealerships and sales outlets with branded outfits and “the signatory mnemonic”.

Related Articles
Maruti, Hyundai And Tata Top Sales Charts
Maruti, Hyundai And Tata Top Sales Charts
1 hour ago
Auto Sales February 2023: Tata Motors Reports 2.5 Per Cent Growth YoY
Auto Sales February 2023: Tata Motors Reports 2.5 Per Cent Growth YoY
1 day ago
Tata Motors Launches Its First Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility
Tata Motors Launches Its First Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility
2 days ago
Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark Editions Launched In India
Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark Editions Launched In India
8 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Hyundai Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Hyundai
Elite i20 1.2 Magna Plus Petrol BS IV
  • 29,292 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
6.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹15,118
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 85%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Venue SX 1.4 Diesel BS IV
  • 44,032 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
9.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,617
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line