Tata Motors Crosses 50 Lakh Unit Production Milestone

Tata Motors has announced that it has achieved the 50-lakh unit production milestone in India. The company achieved the milestone just 2.5 years after having reached the 40-lakh unit production milestone in 2020.

The company had reached the 10-lakh unit production milestone in 2004 with the 20-lakh and 30-lakh unit milestones arriving in 2010 and 2015 respectively. The production numbers point at the growing demand for Tata’s range of cars and SUVs in India in recent years with previous milestones coming in intervals of about 5-6 years as compared to just 2.5 years between 40 lakh and 50 lakh units.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 5-million (50 lakh) production mark milestone. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs. We have been changing India with every new product intervention. Every Innovation was with the idea of building the nation. The brand is respected by its customers for bringing several new technologies and we express our gratitude for the tremendous support by our customers who have made this landmark achievement possible. We owe this milestone to our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and government for their continued support.”

Tata Motors says that it will commemorate the milestone with a celebratory campaign for employees and customers including decking up dealerships and sales outlets with branded outfits and “the signatory mnemonic”.