Tata Motors Receives Order For 50 Magna Buses From Vijayanand Travels

Tata Motors announced that they had received an order for 50 Magna 13.5-metre buses from Vijayanand Travels. These Magna buses are known for its design and advanced features and will be delivered to Vijayanand Travels in phases as per the agreed contract terms. These fully built BS6 diesel buses are equipped with 6-cylinder engines with manual gearbox which produce 220 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. The overall length of the bus stands at 13480mm and the wheelbase is around 6925mm.

The 13.5 Metres Magna comes equipped with safety features such as ABS and anti-roll bar, parabolic leaf-spring and rear air suspension. The bus is also equipped with technological amenities like a gear shift advisor and Tata Motors' Fleet Edge connectivity system. It also has a Driver information display, Driver adjustable seats, power steering etc. The Magna bus comes with a warranty of 4 years / 4 lakh kilometres.

Mr. Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, Vijayanand Travels Private Limited said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tata Motors and induct their state-of-the-art Magna buses into our fleet. These buses align perfectly with our vision of offering a comfortable and reliable travel experience to our valued passengers. We are particularly interested in the Magna buses' advanced comfort features which will help to ensure the safety and comfort of our passengers and our drivers. We look forward to working with them to provide our passengers with the best possible travel experience and to a successful partnership with Tata Motors.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are excited to partner with Vijayanand Travels and provide them with our best-in-class Magna buses. This order further strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. We are confident that our buses will not only meet, but exceed the expectations of Vijayanand Travels and its esteemed passengers. We have a long history of providing high-quality, reliable vehicles to the transportation industry, engineered specifically as per the customers’ needs. We are confident that our partnership will be a fruitful one for both parties.”