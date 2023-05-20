Tata Safari Facelift Spotted Testing; Previews Updated Design

While Tata did roll out an updated Safari in India this year with some new features, the carmaker is preparing a mid-lifecycle update for its flagship SUV. A test mule of the SUV has now been spotted on the road in India providing a closer look at some of the design changes set to be brought in.

Safari facelift to get notable updates to the front fascia.

While heavily camouflaged, the test mule’s grille appears more upright than on the current Safari with the bumper also being new. The new bumper seems to be in line with the Harrier EV concept from the 2023 Auto Expo with prominent vertical-oriented rectangular housings on either side housing slim - likely LED - light clusters. Part of the connecting element that runs between the two housings is also visible. The lower air vents on the bumper too seem to have been redesigned.

On the sides, the profile stays unchanged though the model did sit on a different set of alloy wheels. It remains to be seen however if these same alloy wheels will be offered going forward or are being used as placeholders on the test car. Images of the rear did not reveal any extensive changes though we could expect tweaks to the tail-lamps and bumper.





Side profile remains unchanged; alloy wheels might only be place holders

Inside, changes are likely to come down to revised upholstery colours and new trim inserts. Recent images of the interior of the Harrier facelift testmule suggested that changes to the cabin would not be very extensive.

Tata Motors recently introduced the Red Dark edition of the Safari in India bringing with it some new safety and connectivity features. These included a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, improved telematics, ADAS capabilities on the top-spec automatics, and other features. It is expected that these improvements will also be included in the facelifted version. Updated steering controls and a new steering design are anticipated.





Changes to the rear likely to be minor and down to tweaks to the taillights and bumper.

Coming to the engines, the 2.0-litre diesel engine is expected to be carried forward though it could be joined by a new turbo-petrol engine. The carmaker unveiled a new family of turbo-petrol engines at the Auto Expo 2023 which could make its way into the SUV.

Expect Tata to unveil the facelifted Safari later this year.

Image source