Tata Harrier Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Interior And Exterior Updates

Tata’s 5-seater SUV, the Harrier is set for a notable cosmetic overhaul in the coming months. Spy shots of the revamped version have surfaced online, giving a glimpse of the cosmetic updates coming with the facelifted model.

Starting with the design, the test mule seems to get a more upright front fascia with an overall look quite similar to the Harrier EV concept from the 2023 Auto Expo. While heavily camouflaged the test mule seems to get a more upright grille design while the bumper too looks to be new. The split headlamp design has been retained with the updated model with the bumper featuring redesigned housings for the main light cluster.

The updated design is also expected to make its way to other Tata SUVs as well with Tata also working on a new-gen Nexon and an update for the Safari also expected.

Moving to the side profile, little has changed here though we do expect the updated Harrier to sit on redesigned alloy wheels. Changes to the rear meanwhile appear to be minimal with the tail-lights likely to get minor tweaks.

Inside, the facelifted Harrier carries over many elements from the updated 2023 Harrier along with some updates. It gets the larger touchscreen and new digital instrument console that recently debuted on the SUV with new design elements including the stubby gear selector for the automatic gearbox. As before there is faux wood finish on the dashboard while the seats in the test mule were wrapped in brown leather.

Under the hood, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine is expected to remain unchanged. The unit currently develops 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Tata could also offer the Harrier with a turbo-petrol engine for the first time with the update. The carmaker debuted new 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged gasoline direct injection engines at the Expo, the latter of which could be offered in the SUV.

The facelifted Tata Harrier is likely to debut later this year.

