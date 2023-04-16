  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Harrier Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Interior And Exterior Updates

Tata Harrier Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Interior And Exterior Updates

The images of the test mule reveals a more upright front fascia along with updates within the cabin.
authorBy carandbike Team
16-Apr-23 11:28 AM IST
gaadiwaadi (1).jpg
Highlights
  • The new model will take design cues from the Harrier EV showcased at Auto Expo.
  • Could get the option of a turbo-petrol engine
  • Expected to debut later this year

Tata’s 5-seater SUV, the Harrier is set for a notable cosmetic overhaul in the coming months. Spy shots of the revamped version have surfaced online, giving a glimpse of the cosmetic updates coming with the facelifted model. 

 

Starting with the design, the test mule seems to get a more upright front fascia with an overall look quite similar to the Harrier EV concept from the 2023 Auto Expo. While heavily camouflaged the test mule seems to get a more upright grille design while the bumper too looks to be new. The split headlamp design has been retained with the updated model with the bumper featuring redesigned housings for the main light cluster.

The updated design is also expected to make its way to other Tata SUVs as well with Tata also working on a new-gen Nexon and an update for the Safari also expected.

 

Moving to the side profile, little has changed here though we do expect the updated Harrier to sit on redesigned alloy wheels. Changes to the rear meanwhile appear to be minimal with the tail-lights likely to get minor tweaks.

Inside, the facelifted Harrier carries over many elements from the updated 2023 Harrier along with some updates. It gets the larger touchscreen and new digital instrument console that recently debuted on the SUV with new design elements including the stubby gear selector for the automatic gearbox. As before there is faux wood finish on the dashboard while the seats in the test mule were wrapped in brown leather.

 

Under the hood, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine is expected to remain unchanged. The unit currently develops 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Tata could also offer the Harrier with a turbo-petrol engine for the first time with the update. The carmaker debuted new 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged gasoline direct injection engines at the Expo, the latter of which could be offered in the SUV.

 

The facelifted Tata Harrier is likely to debut later this year.

 

Image source

Related Articles
Over 200 Tata Harrier And Safari SUVs Are Made Every Day By An All-Women Crew
Over 200 Tata Harrier And Safari SUVs Are Made Every Day By An All-Women Crew
15 days ago
Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark Editions Launched In India
Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark Editions Launched In India
2 months ago
2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Bookings Open; First Tata SUVs To Get ADAS Function
2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Bookings Open; First Tata SUVs To Get ADAS Function
2 months ago
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Debut With ADAS, New Features
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Debut With ADAS, New Features
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol [2019-2023]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol [2019-2023]
  • 48,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
9.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹21,277
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2021 Audi A4 40 TFSI Technology
Great Deal
2021 Audi
A4 40 TFSI Technology
  • 17,066 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
8.0
10
39.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner