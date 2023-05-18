Tata Harrier Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Tata Motors has crossed a vital milestone with its SUV, the Tata Harrier. The carmaker has rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the Tata Harrier from the production line. The SUV has recorded sales of 1,00,000 units since its launch in 2019. It took the SUV almost four years to reach this milestone. At present, the vehicle is offered in 19 different variants and is available in a choice of six exterior paint options. Currently, the price for the Tata Harrier starts at Rs 14.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.06 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata shared the announcement on its social media platforms.

Join us as we celebrate our monumental achievement 🥳​

Conquering the roads of India, we've achieved an impressive milestone of 1 lakh units😍​



Stay tuned for all the excitement that lies ahead! ​#1LakhPowerful #TataMotorsPassengerVehicles #Harrier #TataHarrier pic.twitter.com/1iE162cVX5 — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) May 18, 2023

The Tata Harrier recently received an update to comply with BS6 emission norms. The update also included the addition of a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Furthermore, the infotainment system has been upgraded, featuring a larger 10.25-inch display and a new operating system. The system retains features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, as well as iRA-connected vehicle technology. Additionally, it now supports over 200 voice commands in six different languages.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Red #Dark Review: In Pictures

The carmaker recently rolled out a new edition for three of its most important products in the passenger vehicle line-up, the ‘Red-Dark-Edition.’ Tata Motors first showcased the Red Dark range at the 2023 Auto Expo, and apart from the Harrier, the Safari and the Nexon also come in this special edition avatar. Positioned above the regular dark Harrier, the Red Dark comes with a host of advanced features, more tech, and some new visual cues.

Also Read: Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari Red Dark Editions Launched In India

The Harrier gets a new-gen Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine meeting the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The unit will continue to develop 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and is offered in both a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox. Tata claims that the manual will return 16.35 kmpl, with the automatic rated at 14.6 kmpl.