Tata Altroz iCNG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.55 Lakh

Tata Motors has announced prices for its latest offering in its CNG-powered passenger vehicle line-up, the Altroz iCNG. Introductory prices for the Altroz iCNG start at Rs 7.55 lakh and go up to Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Altroz iCNG – first revealed at Auto Expo 2023 -- is Tata's third offering in the CNG segment. It is now available in six variants: XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+O(S), and is available in four colour options: Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, and Avenue White.

Variant-wise Tata Altroz iCNG prices (introductory, ex-showroom)

Variants Prices Altroz XE CNG Rs 7,55,400 Altroz XM+CNG Rs 8,40,400 Altroz XM+ (S) CNG Rs 8,84,000 Altroz XZ CNG Rs 9,52,900 Altroz XZ+ (S) CNG Rs 10,02,200 Altroz XZ+O (S) CNG Rs 10,54,990

Tata Motors previously announced the commencement of bookings for the Altroz iCNG, for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Since its launch in January 2020, the Altroz has gained immense popularity in the Indian market. Tata Motors now aims to broaden its customer base with the introduction of the Altroz iCNG.

The car's exterior design remains largely unchanged when compared to its petrol and diesel counterparts

Although the car's exterior design hasn't undergone significant changes compared to its petrol and diesel counterparts, the interior host's features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, and leatherette seats. Notably, the exterior sees the addition of 6-inch alloy wheels. The Altroz iCNG also comes with safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

This is the third offering from Tata in the iCNG segment

Commenting on the launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: "Customers are increasingly choosing alternate fuel options with the intent of an economical as well as eco-friendly drive. CNG as a fuel, with its wide availability and accessibility, has gained a lot of acceptance. However, opting for a CNG meant compromising on aspirational features and giving up significant boot space. In January 2022, we addressed the first compromise by launching advanced iCNG technology in Tiago and Tigor, offering superior performance and top-end features. Today, we are delighted to launch the Altroz iCNG, an industry-first offering that will redefine the CNG market by addressing the major concern of boot space.

The placement of twin cylinders beneath the luggage area offers a secure solution

The Altroz iCNG is equipped with a micro-switch that turns off the car during refuelling. To enhance safety, a thermal incident protection system has been added, which cuts off the CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere in case of a mishap. The placement of twin cylinders beneath the luggage area offers a secure solution, protecting valves and pipes under the load floor and minimising the risk of potential damage, according to the carmaker.

The car will be powered by Tata Motors' 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine, which generates a peak of 76 bhp and 97 Nm of torque. It will only be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Tata says the Altroz iCNG will offer the convenience of starting up directly in CNG mode.

When it comes to competition, the Altroz iCNG will face rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno (CNG), starting at Rs 9.49 lakh, and the Toyota Glanza (CNG), starting at Rs 9.60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).