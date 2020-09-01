New Cars and Bikes in India
Tata Motors Teases New Nexon Variant; Launch On September 2

A new variant of the Tata Nexon is expected to be unveiled on September 2, and we believe it could be the new DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) automatic option.

The new teaser also reveals a new orange exterior colour for the Tata Nexon

Highlights

  • The upcoming Tata Nexon variant could be a DCT automatic option
  • The Nexon currently gets an AMT unit with both petrol & diesel versions
  • The Nexon comes with a pair of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines

Tata Motors has recently put out a new teaser on social media for what appears to be a new variant for the Nexon subcompact SUV, and it is slated to be unveiled tomorrow, on September 2. We did reach out to the company, but there's no confirmation on what the new variant is, however, we believe it could be a new DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) automatic variant. While the Nexon does come with an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) the fact that rivals like the Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Kia Sonet have already introduced advanced transmission options like iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) in addition to a DCT automatic, there's pressure building on Tata for sure. 

Also Read: Tata Nexon XZ+ (S) Variant With Sunroof Launched In India

If at all it is a DCT automatic variant, then the new transmission will come mated to the Tata Nexon's 118 bhp, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, possibly a replacement for the AMT option. The diesel version, on the other hand, which comes with a 108 bhp, 1.5-litre oil burner, is likely to continue to come with the AMT unit, in addition to the 6-speed manual gearbox. Both engines develop a peak torque output of 170 Nm and 260 Nm, respectively.

Also Read: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons And Tata Motors, Takes Delivery Of Tata Nexon EV

vb1mo76o

The 2020 Tata Nexon currently comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor with a 6-speed manual and an optional AMT unit

The teaser also reveals a new orange exterior colour option, and the fact that the image has a sunset in the backdrop, one might speculate that the new colour could be called Sunset Orange. It's possible that Tata will add a few extra features like a new interior trim, maybe even faux leather upholstery, but we will have to wait until the official debut to know more

