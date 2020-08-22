New Cars and Bikes in India
N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons And Tata Motors, Takes Delivery Of Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is perhaps of the best-selling electric cars in India. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, N Chandresekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors took delivery of the Tata Nexon EV.

L-R: N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons & Tata Motors with S Chandra - President - PBVU, Tata Motors

Highlights

  • N Chandrasekaran takes delivery of Tata Nexon EV on Ganesh Chaturthi
  • Tata recently rolled out 1,000th unit of Nexon EV from its Pune plant
  • Prices for Tata Nexon EV start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, took delivery of a white Tata Nexon EV on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The electric SUV was handed over to him by Shailesh Chandra who is the president - passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors in Mumbai. Recently, Tata commemorated the roll-out of the 1,000th Nexon EV from its Pune plant. The company reached the production milestone in just a little over six months since the launch of the Nexon electric SUV. The Nexon EV has also helped the carmaker to post a market share of 62 per cent in the electric car segment in the first quarter of FY'21.

Also Read: 1,000th Unit Of Tata Nexon EV Rolled Out

(L-R: Shailesh Chandra, president - passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, hands over the Tata Nexon EV key to N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors along with his wife, Lalitha Chandrasekaran)

Prices for the Tata Nexon EV start from ₹ 13.99 lakh for the XM variant and the top-end variant - XZ+ costs ₹ 15.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The electric SUV is offered in three variants - XM, XZ+, XZ+. The Tata Nexon EV uses a permanent magnet AC motor, which is powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and IP67 certified. Hence, the battery pack is both water and dust resistant.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV

(Tata recently rolled out the 1,000th unit of the Nexon EV from its plant in Pune )

The Nexon EV uses a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 mins using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger.

