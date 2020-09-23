Tesla Announces Cheaper $25,000 Car Powered By New Tabless Batteries

Tesla has announced a new car that will be its cheapest yet at $25,000 which will be powered by its new tabless batteries. Elon Musk had originally said that the Model 3 which starts at $35,000 but this about-turn perhaps has been perpetuated by these new batteries.

"Tesla will make a compelling $25,000 electric vehicle that is also fully autonomous," said Elon Musk. Musk also added the new battery manufacturing effort has played a huge role in the reduction of the cost of the vehicle.

These tabless batteries are more efficient

Musk has said that this car will come in around three years. Tesla notes that the ramp-up in battery manufacturing will be pivotal to the launch of this vehicle which is why it may take up to three years for the same to happen.

This comes after Musk revealed plans to develop a smaller Tesla hatchback in China.

Tesla Model 3 Is currently the cheapest electric car by the company

Earlier, Musk had said that cheaper transportation would be enabled by the advent of autonomous vehicles but it seems like he's done an about-turn on this.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.