Tesla CyberTruck Delayed Till 2023

Tesla has officially revealed that the production of the Cybertruck has been delayed till 2023 at a bare minimum. Elon Musk revealed in Tesla's earnings call that there would no new vehicle announcements in 2022 and the Cybertruck would launch "hopefully next year."

"If we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle output will decrease. We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year," he said explaining the reason behind the change in plans.

Tesla's new Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019 and it now has been delayed till 2023

Musk revealed that the challenge around battery production and technologies thanks to the semiconductor crisis have made the car more expensive which would make it unviable. "How do we make the Cybertruck affordable?" he said.

He also added that currently, Tesla wasn't working on a more affordable $25,000 car something he himself had announced in its September 2020 battery day event. "We are not currently working on a $25,000 car. At some point we will. We have enough on our plate right now," he said.

Aside from this, he also said the Roadster was also delayed and wouldn't come likely even in 2023.