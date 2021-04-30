Tesla FSD Beta Video Shows What The Car Sees In Real-Time

Elon Musk is already pumping up the incoming FSD beta which is being tested by a few thousand beta testers and internal Tesla employees which represents the next major boost to the AutoPilot self-driving technology. Yesterday, Musk even talked up the new beta which will come in a couple of weeks that will blow the minds of the users. Now, there is a video that's emerged which shows what the Tesla Model S sees while the new full self-driving beta is engaged. This video is courtesy, Vala Afshar who is the marketing lead at Salesforce.

What a Tesla Full Test-Driving (FSD) beta powered by AI sees and processes in real-time pic.twitter.com/kYTiN3MfiX — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 30, 2021

His video shows the Tesla operating in FSD mode with the AI seeing and processing the surroundings in real-time leveraging just the cameras on the vehicle. Many commentators, however, jumped on the comment and said that this wasn't good enough as there were many blind spots.

Musk has famously been against the use of radars and LiDARs and he believes strong AI and many cameras can offset the use of these expensive sensors and hardware elements that drive the cost of self-driving up. Tesla has been able to enhance its self-driving capabilities by running autopilot and programmes like the FSD beta by getting real-world data from users.

Driver was napping while Tesla was on autopilot is just one such example of people misusing the tech

This approach has proven to be contra vertical because many users have misused the feature and tried to use AutoPilot without paying attention to the wheel which has resulted in many accidents, some of which have resulted in fatalities. This is why AutoPilot is not available in all markets Tesla's are sold because of safety and regulatory issues.

