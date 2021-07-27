Tesla Has Delayed The Semi Truck To 2022

Tesla has announced that it has delayed the Semi Truck to 2022 due to battery constraints. This comes after Tesla was seen making some good progress with the production of the Semi Truck in its Nevada gigafactory. At the facility, Tesla had managed to complete the drive axle production line and it was in the process of debugging low volume general assembly.

However, the production of the Semi Truck is mostly dependent on the 4680 cells as it confirmed that there is some work to be done with the 10 per cent manufacturing process. It is likely that these cells are in limited availability till 2022 which is why the company has decided to postpone the launch of the Semi Truck programme.

Tesla Semi Truck was showcased in 2017 and it could be 5 years since it actually shows up as a product

"To better focus on these factories, and due to the limited availability of battery cells and global supply chain challenges, we have shifted the launch of the Semi truck program to 2022," said Tesla in its Q2 earnings.

The Semi Truck was unveiled first in 2017 and then the company guided production by 2019, but here we are in 2021, and we are still talking about delays. Tesla had also pushed back the launch of the Roadster which it showed off in 2017 to 2022. Now it also says that mass production of the Cybertruck will also happen only in 2022, though it could make some deliveries this year.

So far it has only managed to launch the new Model S Plaid.