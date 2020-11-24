Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air

Tesla has struck back and improved the range of the Model S, long-range edition to 658 kilometres beating out the 653 kilometres range of the Lucid Air. Earlier, the Model S had a range of 647 kilometres. This update comes before the launch of the Lucid Air. While Tesla hasn't officially announced this, a reader on Electrek found a brand new Tesla Model S which has the updated EPA range on a single charge. This Model S Long Range Plus edition has a build date of November 2020, so it is fresh out of the Tesla Gigafactory.

The Monroney sticker reveals the updated range (Photo Credit: Elecktek)

As of now, there is no update on the hardware and software of the cars - though it is likely this could've been achieved through a software update. It should also be noted that EPA hasn't updated the website, but the fact that it has created a Monroney sticker, pretty much confirms this. This update also comes in the wake of Tesla providing the Model S with a big performance update but the Long Range Plus version wasn't updated. It also comes after a reduction in the price of the car to $69,420.

Photo Credit: autoevolution

This is a continuation of this informal oneupmanship between Tesla and Lucid. Lucid has emerged as one of the prime rivals to Tesla's electric battery efficiency. Lucid's CEO Peter Rawlinson is also the chief engineer behind the Tesla Model S.

