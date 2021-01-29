Tesla Semi Could Be First Fully Autonomous Vehicle Says Elon Musk 

Elon Musk has revealed that it's Semi electric truck could be the first fully autonomous vehicle by Tesla. Musk confirmed this to Gene Munster from Loup Ventures who asked him if the Semi would be the first fully autonomous vehicle by Tesla because they "typically travel predictable highway miles." Musk's answer was in the affirmative saying "it seems highly likely, yes," and adding that he has no clue which would be the second vehicle by the brand to achieve this feat.

(DHL Orders 10 Tesla Semi Electric Truck For Testing)

Musk gave numerous examples of the predictability of the Semi in the autonomous mode because of its size and limitations. He said in situations of parallel parking as it is a giant truck. Similarly, because of its size, it can't do many turns that a normal car could do.

He said deliveries would start in 2021 provided that the 4680 cell battery production volume was met. "Semi would use typically five times the number of cells that cars would use, but it would not sell for five times what a car would sell for," said Musk indicating that production of cars would be prioritised if the 4680 cells aren't ready as the Semi wouldn't provide the volume and scale that the company needs to grow.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.