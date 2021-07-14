Tesla Sourced Cameras From Samsung For Cybertruck

Tesla has sourced $436 million worth of cameras from Samsung's camera division especially to offset the lack of side-view mirrors on the Cybertruck which launches later this year. The deal done with Samsung Electro-mechanics is specific for the Cybertruck which features overall eight cameras, which actually is the same number as even the Model 3.

"Samsung Electro-Mechanics was known to have won a $435.7 million deal to supply camera modules to the largest US EV maker. The company plans to launch a new EV, which gives drivers a rearview through a camera-equipped car, as the model does not have side mirrors. The EV has more than eight cameras for self-driving purposes," said a Korean Times report which hints at Tesla without naming it.

Musk unveiled the cyberpunk inspired Cybertruck just before the pandemic

Tesla isn't the largest EV maker in the US, but the largest EV maker in the world. The report says that Tesla wants to replace the rearview mirror but the Cybertruck also doesn't feature side-view mirrors. Tesla could also need a higher resolution camera on the back considering it is a pickup truck that has a loading bay that could carry objects that could obstruct the rear-view. This camera also could be potentially used for offroading.

Interestingly, US Law doesn't allow cars to come without side-view mirrors, but Tesla hopes there will be regulatory change before the car is launched in the market. Technically speaking, a camera can give a better view to the driver than mirrors.

Tesla has revealed that the will have a 35-degree approach angle and a 28-degree departure angle even though it has up to 16-inches of ground clearance. Tesla has also announced a "crab mode" which could also possibly be one of the reasons behind the advanced Samsung camera sensors.

A parking assistant will of course be a feature but this camera could also provide a 360-degree view.