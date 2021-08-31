Tesla Supercharger V2 Units Start Surfacing In India

Tesla's superchargers have started showing up in India pending installation as per a tweet by Twitter handle Tesla Club India. The Twitter handle is a reliable source of Tesla and EV related news in India and was the first one to spot the Model 3 being tested in India and more recently spotted the homologation approval of four models by the world's most valuable automaker.

In the tweet seemingly V2 150kW charging stations have landed in India, however, the image shared by the handle has been clarified to be representative. Tesla incorporated its Indian entity in January. It hired ex Ather Energy head of business development and government relations for the charging infrastructure and energy storage, Nishant Nishant as its Charging Manager and country head of Charging Infrastructure for India.

The Model 3 was announced in 2016 and was earmarked for countries like India even 5 years ago

Abroad, Tesla is transitioning to V3 superchargers which have 250kW charging speeds but Tesla could be just testing the older chargers which are also faster than most chargers available in India. The Twitter handle also said the first showrooms will be in the metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, which have the most evolved charging infrastructure in the city.

"Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi seems to be the initial location for showrooms, so probably in these cities," said the Twitter handle.

BREAKING : Tesla's CCS2 Supercharger Units are now in India, awaiting installation⚡. These are probably V2 150kW Superchargers.



Tesla has received approval for the homologation for four models which many believe don't include the Model X and Model S as the flagship cars will be too expensive for the Indian market as they will also get taxed heavily with 100 per cent import duty.

The US-based automaker has been lobbying for a revamp in the import duty structure for EVs as there is no manufacturing infrastructure for them in India. Tesla is expected to come up with a deal where it commits to local manufacturing with the government reducing the import duties on the cars it imports from China where it has a Gigafactory in Shanghai.

Elon Musk, the mercurial CEO of Tesla last year announced plans for a sub $25,000 hatchback as well which will be targeting emerging markets like India. In the near term though the Model 3 and Model Y are expected to be its most affordable vehicles followed by the Cybertruck and Roadster which are slated to launch next year in the US.