Tesla Updates Roadster With Faster SpaceX Package

In 2017, the baseline of the car was supposed to have a 0-100 kmph figure of 1.9 seconds

Currently, the Tesla Roadster is being showcased in the legendary Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. As pictures of the car which was announced back in 2017 trickle out, Elon Musk has tweeted that the production version of the car will look different, though better. The car showcased at the Petersen museum talks about a new SpaceX package which has been teased by Musk himself. Demonstrating the versatility of electric power and adding extra distinction to the car's already high performance, an announced SpaceX package would outfit the Roadster with cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear, allowing for a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 1.1 seconds - largely unprecedented among modern road cars.

Production article will look different (better) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

Originally when the car was unveiled it was said that base specs of the car would feature 0-60 mph or 0-100 kmph in just 1.9 seconds and will have upwards of 1,000 kilometres of range. The 1.1-second figure could mean this is not the base version and is likely the SpaceX version.

Musk had said the SpaceX edition of the car will feature cold air thrusters to boost performance. Musk claimed the car would go all "James Bond" with thrusters hidden inside the license plate.

Right now Tesla says that the Roadster has been pushed back to 2022 to favour the Cybertruck and its new Tesla updates. There is already a concept render of the car with air thrusters which could give us a peek into the future of the vehicle.

This is how fast 1.1 seconds 0 - 60mph take off should look like with Space X package thrusters on the Tesla Roadster. Computer worked out physics and then visualised in a render animation. Not sure how much gas but threw the effect in anyway. Enjoy @elonmusk #tesla #spacex pic.twitter.com/VzMukQPT2E — Slave' Popovski ® (@Pslavi) June 23, 2020

