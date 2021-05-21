carandbike logo
search

Tesla Updates Roadster With Faster SpaceX Package

The Tesla Roadster could have 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 1.1 seconds

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
In 2017, the baseline of the car was supposed to have a 0-100 kmph figure of 1.9 seconds expand View Photos
In 2017, the baseline of the car was supposed to have a 0-100 kmph figure of 1.9 seconds

Highlights

  • The car seen at the Petersen museum could have been an update
  • It is said to have an 0-100 kmph acceleration in 1.1 seconds
  • Musk even said that the car will have air thrusters in the name plaque
Tech News

Currently, the Tesla Roadster is being showcased in the legendary Petersen Museum in Los Angeles. As pictures of the car which was announced back in 2017 trickle out, Elon Musk has tweeted that the production version of the car will look different, though better. The car showcased at the Petersen museum talks about a new SpaceX package which has been teased by Musk himself. Demonstrating the versatility of electric power and adding extra distinction to the car's already high performance, an announced SpaceX package would outfit the Roadster with cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear, allowing for a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 1.1 seconds - largely unprecedented among modern road cars.

"Demonstrating the versatility of electric power and adding extra distinction to the car's already high performance, an announced SpaceX package would outfit the Roadster with cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear, allowing for a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 1.1 seconds - largely unprecedented among modern road cars," says the plaque in the museum. 

Originally when the car was unveiled it was said that base specs of the car would feature 0-60 mph or 0-100 kmph in just 1.9 seconds and will have upwards of 1,000 kilometres of range. The 1.1-second figure could mean this is not the base version and is likely the SpaceX version. 

Musk had said the SpaceX edition of the car will feature cold air thrusters to boost performance. Musk claimed the car would go all "James Bond" with thrusters hidden inside the license plate. 

Right now Tesla says that the Roadster has been pushed back to 2022 to favour the Cybertruck and its new Tesla updates. There is already a concept render of the car with air thrusters which could give us a peek into the future of the vehicle. 

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
New-Gen Kia Carnival Scores 5-Star Rating In Australasian NCAP Crash Test
New-Gen Kia Carnival Scores 5-Star Rating In Australasian NCAP Crash Test
Government Proposes New Mandatory Norms For Tyres To Improve Fuel Efficiency And Better Braking In Wet Conditions
Government Proposes New Mandatory Norms For Tyres To Improve Fuel Efficiency And Better Braking In Wet Conditions
2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Revealed
2022 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Revealed
Former Mahindra MD, Dr, Pawan Goenka Joins Bosch As Independent Director
Former Mahindra MD, Dr, Pawan Goenka Joins Bosch As Independent Director
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities