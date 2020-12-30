Tesla Working On Amazon And Apple Music Integration 

One of the biggest influences for the massive in-dash display for the Tesla Model S was the iPad. But even though Teslas have offered this sophisticated in-car infotainment experience, what's strange is that lack of native Apple Music and Amazon Music integration. Instead, Tesla's offer native Spotify integration. But this is set to change.

Tesla notably doesn't support phone mirroring options like Apple's CarPlay and Android Auto so if you use Apple Music or Amazon Music as your streaming service of choice you can only play music via Bluetooth but not enjoy the advances of a deep user interface integration.

Looks like more media sources are coming soon. Though it's not quite there yet.

The icon in UI is wrong, but the correct on is already populated. pic.twitter.com/dmavYUvuh7 — green (@greentheonly) December 27, 2020

Elon Musk has already stated that Tidal, lossless high fidelity audio streaming service will be integrated into the dashboard experience of the Teslas. However, now Electrek is reporting that the world's largest automaker is also integrating Apple Music and Amazon music into the dashboard.

Tesla has started to add third party music service integration in its infotainment system

The Electrek report cites a hacker called "green" who has spotted early versions of the integration in Tesla's UI which he has also shared in a post on Twitter. He noticed this update in a recent software update which has enabled Tidal, Pandora, SiriusXM, and Audible. TuneIn Radio, Amazon and Apple Music remain disabled. But they should be coming soon as Audible is also owned by Amazon.

There is no timeline as to when this will become official but considering Tidal is already active, it seems to be the furthest along in development. Apple Music and Amazon Music will almost certainly have a more delayed official release.

