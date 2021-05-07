Tesla's Austin Gigafactory Dubbed The BobCat Project 

Tesla is on a spree of building up its manufacturing infrastructure and now it has a facility which has been dubbed the "Bobcat Project". This project based on the documentation filled with the municipality in Austin, Texas, hint at Austin as the next venue for a massive GigaFactory. Currently, Tesla has three across the world, the one in Nevada, one in Shanghai and one about to get ready in Berlin. This was first revealed over a year ago and already Tesla has reached an advanced state for the project. Tesla has also acquired a lot of land for the project.

Work has started for the Austin gigafactory

"Documents recently filed with the city of Austin indicate Tesla Inc. plans another facility on its land in eastern Travis County. There aren't too many details about what the facility would be used for, and project representatives either declined to comment or could not be reached by publication time. But a site plan filed April 30 for Tesla's "Bobcat Project" points to another industrial building rising off Harold Green Road near the company's $1.1 billion gigafactory," said a report on the Business journal Austin.

This indicates that Tesla is ginning for something that goes beyond what it has achieved with the current lot of Gigafactories. The new facility is supposedly cover more than 97 acres, but the specifics are missing.

This is the project map for the new facility

Tesla is also expected to build a dedicated facility for the manufacturing of battery cells. Elon Musk in the past said that the new Gigafactory will be an ecological paradise. This is not too dissimilar from what other automakers are doing. Chinese EV startup Nio which broke ground for the Neo Park is also making an ecological park in its facility in China.

