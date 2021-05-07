carandbike logo
Tesla's Austin Gigafactory Dubbed The BobCat Project 

Teslas Austin facility will go beyond the Nevada and Shanghai factories, with an area of 97 acres.

Sahil Gupta | Updated:
Tesla has plans of making more and more Gigafactories
Highlights

  • Teslas new Austin Gigafactory is being called Bobcat
  • Apparently, Tesla has procured 97 acres of land
  • The facility will also house a battery manufacturing plant
Tech News

Tesla is on a spree of building up its manufacturing infrastructure and now it has a facility which has been dubbed the "Bobcat Project". This project based on the documentation filled with the municipality in Austin, Texas, hint at Austin as the next venue for a massive GigaFactory. Currently, Tesla has three across the world, the one in Nevada, one in Shanghai and one about to get ready in Berlin. This was first revealed over a year ago and already Tesla has reached an advanced state for the project. Tesla has also acquired a lot of land for the project. 

rrc8ppc

Work has started for the Austin gigafactory

"Documents recently filed with the city of Austin indicate Tesla Inc. plans another facility on its land in eastern Travis County. There aren't too many details about what the facility would be used for, and project representatives either declined to comment or could not be reached by publication time. But a site plan filed April 30 for Tesla's "Bobcat Project" points to another industrial building rising off Harold Green Road near the company's $1.1 billion gigafactory," said a report on the Business journal Austin. 

This indicates that Tesla is ginning for something that goes beyond what it has achieved with the current lot of Gigafactories. The new facility is supposedly cover more than 97 acres, but the specifics are missing. 

83j417r8

This is the project map for the new facility

Tesla is also expected to build a dedicated facility for the manufacturing of battery cells. Elon Musk in the past said that the new Gigafactory will be an ecological paradise. This is not too dissimilar from what other automakers are doing. Chinese EV startup Nio which broke ground for the Neo Park is also making an ecological park in its facility in China. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

