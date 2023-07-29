The 1957 Jaguar XKSS will be auctioned by RM Sotheby with an estimated price from $12-14 Million

The 1957 Jaguar XKSS will headline RM Sotheby's 2023 Monterey Car Week Auction on August 19, 2023. This XKSS is among the rarest car, and with its heritage as a former race car converted for the road, this model is expected to fetch $12,000,000- $14,000,000 (Approx INR 98.80 Cr to INR 115.25 Cr)

Also Read: Lamborghini’s 1001 BHP Revuelto Supercar Is Sold Out Till 2026

The XKSS holds a special place in automotive history due to its unique origins. After the 1956 racing season, Jaguar transformed unsold D-Type race cars into road-ready XKSS models for the American market. Tragically, a fire destroyed nine of the planned 25 cars, leaving only a handful of these exclusive machines in existence. The XKSS offered by RM Sotheby's, chassis XKSS 707, is one of the earliest and most original examples of this transition.

This XKSS, formerly known as Jag 1, boasts documented ownership history. It has undergone several color changes over the years but now stands resplendent in a metallic blue hue. With 25,535 believed genuine miles (41,094 Km), the car retains its original serial number plate, chassis stamping, and most of its authentic components. It is propelled by a 250-horsepower straight-six engine and feather-light 2,030-pound curb weight and can reach 0-60 mph (0-100 km) in just 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 149 mph.

Also Read: 2023 Geneva International Motor Show To Be Held In Doha, Qatar

Moreover, the XKSS represents an automotive legacy with its historical significance and craftsmanship. As an illustrious collector's dream, it may find a cherished place alongside other distinguished automobiles.