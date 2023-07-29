  • Home
  • News
  • The 1957 Jaguar XKSS will be auctioned by RM Sotheby with an estimated price from $12-14 Million

The 1957 Jaguar XKSS will be auctioned by RM Sotheby with an estimated price from $12-14 Million

The 1957 Jaguar XKSS chassis no 707 will be auctioned for $12-14 million (Approx INR 98.80 Cr to INR 115.25 Cr) at RM Sotheby's auction on 19th of August 2023 in Monterey.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
29-Jul-23 11:23 AM IST
Jaguar XKSS (2).jpg
Highlights
  • 1957 Jaguar XKSS heads to auction with $12-14 million estimated value.
  • 1957 Jaguar XKSS chassis no 707 is one of the 16 1957 Jaguar XKSS.
  • It will be auctioned on 19 August by RM Sotheby in Monterey.

The 1957 Jaguar XKSS will headline RM Sotheby's 2023 Monterey Car Week Auction on August 19, 2023. This XKSS is among the rarest car, and with its heritage as a former race car converted for the road, this model is expected to fetch $12,000,000- $14,000,000 (Approx INR 98.80 Cr to INR 115.25 Cr)

 

Also Read: Lamborghini’s 1001 BHP Revuelto Supercar Is Sold Out Till 2026

 

 

The XKSS holds a special place in automotive history due to its unique origins. After the 1956 racing season, Jaguar transformed unsold D-Type race cars into road-ready XKSS models for the American market. Tragically, a fire destroyed nine of the planned 25 cars, leaving only a handful of these exclusive machines in existence. The XKSS offered by RM Sotheby's, chassis XKSS 707, is one of the earliest and most original examples of this transition.

 

This XKSS, formerly known as Jag 1, boasts documented ownership history. It has undergone several color changes over the years but now stands resplendent in a metallic blue hue. With 25,535 believed genuine miles (41,094 Km), the car retains its original serial number plate, chassis stamping, and most of its authentic components. It is propelled by a 250-horsepower straight-six engine and feather-light 2,030-pound curb weight and can reach 0-60 mph (0-100 km) in just 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 149 mph.

 

Also Read: 2023 Geneva International Motor Show To Be Held In Doha, Qatar

 

 

Moreover, the XKSS represents an automotive legacy with its historical significance and craftsmanship. As an illustrious collector's dream, it may find a cherished place alongside other distinguished automobiles.

Related Articles
Fangio's Mercedes 300 SL Could Be Auctioned At RM Sotheby's For More Than $6.7 Million
Fangio's Mercedes 300 SL Could Be Auctioned At RM Sotheby's For More Than $6.7 Million
1 year ago
Jaguar to Make XKSS Again
Jaguar to Make XKSS Again
7 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner