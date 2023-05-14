  • Home
The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX and Rebel Lunar Edition Revealed

The trucks come equipped with off-road features like performance-tuned suspension, skid plates, and all-terrain tires
14-May-23 05:38 PM IST
Highlights
  • ● Unique Lunar White exterior and black interior with Lunar White stitching
  • Equipped with a powerful 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine and a performance-tuned suspension, skid plates, and all-terrain tires
  • Gets safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control

The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX and Rebel Lunar Edition have been revealed.

 

Also Read: 99 Per Cent Pedestrians In India At Risk Of Injury, Says New Study

The Rebel Lunar Edition will feature a Lunar White exterior colour, black wheels, and black graphics. This special edition truck will also get a black interior with Lunar White stitching.

 

The Ram 1500 TRX is expected to be powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces an astounding 692 bhp and 881 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that helps to deliver smooth and responsive shifts.

 

In addition to its powertrain, the Rebel TRX Lunar Edition will also come equipped with a number of off-road features. These include a performance-tuned suspension, skid plates, and all-terrain tires. These features make the truck capable of tackling rough terrain and provide drivers with the confidence to take on any challenge.

 

Also Read: MG Hector Shine Trim Reintroduced; Prices Start From Rs 16.34 Lakh

The Lunar Edition will also come equipped with several advanced safety features. These include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. These features help to keep drivers safe on the road and ensure that they can enjoy their rides with confidence.

