The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX and Rebel Lunar Edition Revealed

The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX and Rebel Lunar Edition have been revealed.

The Rebel Lunar Edition will feature a Lunar White exterior colour, black wheels, and black graphics. This special edition truck will also get a black interior with Lunar White stitching.

The Ram 1500 TRX is expected to be powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces an astounding 692 bhp and 881 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that helps to deliver smooth and responsive shifts.

In addition to its powertrain, the Rebel TRX Lunar Edition will also come equipped with a number of off-road features. These include a performance-tuned suspension, skid plates, and all-terrain tires. These features make the truck capable of tackling rough terrain and provide drivers with the confidence to take on any challenge.

The Lunar Edition will also come equipped with several advanced safety features. These include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. These features help to keep drivers safe on the road and ensure that they can enjoy their rides with confidence.