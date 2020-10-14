New Cars and Bikes in India
search

The Boring Company Expanding Its Loop Network For Tesla 

The Boring Company plans on expanding the system to even a few resorts like the Resorts World In Las Vegas.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Boring Company plans on expanding the system to few resorts like the Resorts World in Vegas. expand View Photos
The Boring Company plans on expanding the system to few resorts like the Resorts World in Vegas.

Highlights

  • The Boring Company is launching its loop tunnels in Las Vegas, USA
  • Las Vegas will be the second city for the Loop network
  • It is meant for autonomous Teslas
Tech News

Elon Musk isn't just the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, he is also the founder of the Boring Company. Now, the Boring Company has extended the "Loop" network for Teslas across Las Vegas. Only last year, Electrek that the Boring Company was planning to extend the service to Las Vegas. The Boring Company has been developing "Loop" which is an underground tunnel network meant for autonomous Tesla cars so that they can travel at high speed. The project was initiated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) which also manages the convention centre that hosts CES. LVCVA gave the Boring Company $50 million to start this. 

loe2uir

Add image caption here

"During the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's (LVCVA) Board of Directors meeting today, Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, shared that Musk's tunnelling company recently submitted its special use permit application to the City of Las Vegas and intends to file a land use (design review) application in Clark County shortly, the first steps in the process to construct the system across Las Vegas," said LVCVA in a statement. 

The Boring Company plans on expanding the system to even a few resorts like the Resorts World In Las Vegas which is a new casino resort that's opening and Encore At Wynn. 

"We are very excited about the future of Loop transportation in Las Vegas and are grateful for the enthusiasm shown by Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the LVCVA, the resorts, and attractions," Steve Davis, the president of the Boring Company and The Vegas Loop said during the application. 

0 Comments

Elon Musk originally started Boring Company in Los Angles. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept Based 650 cc Cruiser Spotted Testing Once Again
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept Based 650 cc Cruiser Spotted Testing Once Again
Kawasaki Versys 1000 S Model Added To 2021 Versys Range
Kawasaki Versys 1000 S Model Added To 2021 Versys Range
The Boring Company Expanding Its Loop Network For Tesla 
The Boring Company Expanding Its Loop Network For Tesla 
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Q3 2020 Sales Figures; Retails 2,058 Units
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Q3 2020 Sales Figures; Retails 2,058 Units
2020 BMW G 310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure; Specifications Comparison
2020 BMW G 310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure; Specifications Comparison
Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Version Coming Next Week 
Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Version Coming Next Week 
MV Agusta Joins Hands With Hertz To Offer Motorcycles On Rent
MV Agusta Joins Hands With Hertz To Offer Motorcycles On Rent
2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled
2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled
Kia Motors India Has Transported 5,000 Cars Using Indian Railways So Far
Kia Motors India Has Transported 5,000 Cars Using Indian Railways So Far
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.84 Lakh
2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.84 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close

New Car Models

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities