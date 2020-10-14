The Boring Company Expanding Its Loop Network For Tesla 

The Boring Company plans on expanding the system to few resorts like the Resorts World in Vegas.

Elon Musk isn't just the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, he is also the founder of the Boring Company. Now, the Boring Company has extended the "Loop" network for Teslas across Las Vegas. Only last year, Electrek that the Boring Company was planning to extend the service to Las Vegas. The Boring Company has been developing "Loop" which is an underground tunnel network meant for autonomous Tesla cars so that they can travel at high speed. The project was initiated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) which also manages the convention centre that hosts CES. LVCVA gave the Boring Company $50 million to start this.

"During the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's (LVCVA) Board of Directors meeting today, Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, shared that Musk's tunnelling company recently submitted its special use permit application to the City of Las Vegas and intends to file a land use (design review) application in Clark County shortly, the first steps in the process to construct the system across Las Vegas," said LVCVA in a statement.

The Boring Company plans on expanding the system to even a few resorts like the Resorts World In Las Vegas which is a new casino resort that's opening and Encore At Wynn.

"We are very excited about the future of Loop transportation in Las Vegas and are grateful for the enthusiasm shown by Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the LVCVA, the resorts, and attractions," Steve Davis, the president of the Boring Company and The Vegas Loop said during the application.

Elon Musk originally started Boring Company in Los Angles.

