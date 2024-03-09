The Honda Elevate Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 50,000

Honda Car India has rolled out special benefits for the Elevate compact SUV for the first time since its launch last year. The Honda Elevate is now available with a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000 for March, depending on the variant.



The Honda Elevate only gets a cash discount and there’s no exchange bonus or corporate offers to club with the SUV. The Elevate is off to a good start and the rounded package makes it a sought-after choice for several family buyers. Within the Honda family too, the Elevate is being considered by several City and Amaze buyers looking for an upgrade.

The Honda Elevate draws power from the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine tuned for 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The SUV comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument console, an electric sunroof, a LaneWatch camera-based blind spot monitoring system, automatic climate control and a reverse camera.

The Elevate also comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that bring active and passive safety features like adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification and auto high-beam assist.



Prices for the Honda Elevate start from Rs. 11.58 lakh, going up to Rs. 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV competes against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.



