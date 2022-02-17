If your car doesn't have transmission fluid to the required levels, then the metal parts and bearings in your transmission system would create heat and break down by grinding together.

Automatic transmissions function correctly because of transmission fluids also. The automatic, as well as manual transmissions, need transmission fluid to function correctly.

This is How Often you Need to Change Your Transmission Fluid

Your car owner's manual will tell you the correct duration for changing your transmission fluid. The manufacturers provide this information for the maintenance and upkeep of your car. Generally, manual transmissions require frequent fluid changes when compared to automatic transmissions.

For manual transmission, the average interval revolves around 50,000-1,00,000 kilometres when you should change your transmission fluid. In the case of automatic transmissions, you should change the fluid at about 1,00,000-2,00,000 kilometres.

However, these durations depend on your car type, transmission type, how old your vehicle is, and some other factors. Ensuring that you change your transmission fluid according to your owner's manual is the best bet.

How to Know When to Change?

In some cases, your car will tell you when it needs a transmission fluid change. This might be a new type of sound, smell, or any other symptom.

Visual

You will find that the transmission fluid loses its colour or starts discolouring. Another symptom might be that puddles will collect under the car. Your dashboard might also have a warning symbol that tells you something is wrong with your transmission. Surprisingly, the check engine warning symbol might also indicate a problem with the transmission. You should head to the mechanic and get your transmission and fluid checked in all these cases.

Audible

Less transmission fluid or new funny sounds might indicate that the transmission fluid needs a refill or a change. You will hear a whining noise if your fluid is low when you accelerate.

Tactile

You probably know how your car feels and behaves while driving. If you find any changes in how it feels or behaves, it might be a sign of caution. Your transmission might slip or struggle when you shift. That's the time when you should get it checked. Also, look for chattering or rumbling when you move from a parking area.

Conclusion

You can check your transmission fluid with a dipstick that generally most cars have. If your car doesn't have a dipstick, watch out for signs when driving your car. Ensure that you park on a flat surface and engage your brakes before checking under the hood. Wipe the dipstick clean before inserting it again to check the fluid.

Refill it immediately if the fluid is lower than the recommended mark. If you find that the fluid has discoloured, you should change it immediately. The perfect colour for transmission fluid is clear or pink. Any other colour calls for a replacement.