Top 5 EV Reviews of 2022

2022 has been a very fruitful year for electric vehicles and we got to sample a few of these that managed to leave a long-lasting impression on us. A handful of legacy OEMs entered the EV space with extremely capable products that indeed revolutionised the way we look at these vehicles with a sustainable source of energy, whereas new-age carmakers too made it a point to enter the Indian market with bold and quirky models that seem like an extremely lucrative proposition for the masses. Let’s look at a few of these electric vehicles that made this year a bit more electrifying.

Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Motors is one of the most sought-after names in the Indian market and has been on a product offensive since 2020 with new electric products built for our automotive segment. The latest to join is the Tata Nexon EV Max, launched earlier this year with a bigger battery pack, better range, more features, and a brand-new stand-out colour compared to the standard version of the model. Our time spent with the car made us realise that the Nexon EV Max is the undisputed king when it comes to passenger electric vehicles and the 19,000 units plying on the roads at present is a testimonial to its fan-following in the Indian market.

Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 is South Korea’s flagship electric crossover, targeted as a premium offering, bringing more than just affordability to the table. And as expected, the Kia EV6 drives with eagerness and agility. With two powerful options on offer, the Kia EV6 is a car built for comfort and has enough in its arsenal when it comes to handling. Four levels of regeneration, single pedal mode, two different versions to choose from and quick charge time makes the Kia EV6 an extremely comfortable, and futuristic prospect.

BMW i4

The BMW i4 is proof that the sports sedan formula can easily be translated into the EV space, but the fact remains that the car is based on the ICE platform and so doesn't really shout out its true potential. And that's because the BMW i4 is not a true-blue electric vehicle built on a dedicated platform but instead shares underpinnings with the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, replacing its oily bits with electric motors and batteries. Nevertheless, the low-slung silhouette, oodles of BMW spices, excitement, and the luxury that cocoons you into the world of EVs cement the idea of an electric sports sedan quite well. The BMW i4 eDrive40 is sporty, and a worthy purchase for anyone looking to add an EV to their garage.

Mercedes EQS 580

Mercedes’ onslaught into the electric space continued in 2022 and as promised, the company added the EQS 580 to the line-up. The EQS 580 is streamlined, and it has the same dimensions as the AMG EQS 53 4Matic, however, Mercedes claims it to be one of the most aerodynamic cars in the world with a co-efficient drag of 0.2d. The massive Hyperscreen is the party piece on the EQS 580 that brings a lot of functionality with a brilliant UI. The rear seat too is a good place to be in. The company has already received a phenomenal response to the AMG 53 version of the EQS and all the cars have been sold out. Priced at Rs. 1.55 crore the EQS is less expensive than the S-Class and that’s part of the strategy. Mercedes wants Indian consumers to view the EQS, not as an electric version of the S-Class, but as a luxurious EV which will make them want to drive it and have fun too.

BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 is an honest attempt from the worldwide EV manufacturer, and various vehicle characteristics enable it to become a highly profitable purchase. The Atto 3 is a premium offering at Rs. 33.90 lakhs, but it has more in its arsenal than the MG ZS EV and even the Hyundai Kona Electric. Sure, some will be put off by its eccentric styling or lack of a track record in India, and some will argue that the Atto 3's price tag is unappealing because, well, it's more expensive than the other two EVs we mentioned above, but it simply has more to offer in terms of functionality, practicality, and safety!

