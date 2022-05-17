Tata Nexon EV Max Review: Bestselling EV Gets Bigger Battery, Better Range And More Features

Tata Motors did well to gain a massive first mover advantage in the mass market EV segment and the Nexon EV had a huge role in paving the way for the company, having a share of almost 87% in the EV passenger car segment. And to further strengthen the charge of the Nexon EV (Yes! That was a pun), the company recently launched the Nexon EV Max! Better range and more features, the Nexon EV Max goes on sale along with the regular variants.

2022 Tata Nexon EV: Updates

(The Nexon EV Max now gets a bigger 40.5 kWh battery pack, resulting in a claimed range of 437 km under standard test conditions)

The highlight here is the increased range and a bigger battery pack! The 30.2 kWh battery pack on the standard Nexon now grows bigger to a 40.5 kWh battery pack on the Max, resulting in an increased range of over 100 km for a total of 437 kilometres. That is of course under standard testing conditions. What also go up are the power and torque output along with the top speed - from 120 kmph on the standard Nexon to 140 kmph on the Nexon EV Max.

(The rush of torque that an EV offers is something that never gets old! The slight bump in power and torque figures may not significantly alter the driving character of the EV)

The Nexon EV Max is as entertaining to drive as the standard Nexon EV! That feeling of getting a rush of torque right from the word 'go' never gets old. Like the regular Nexon EV, the Max too gets a pliant suspension, offering a comfortable ride, with most undulations ironed out. Handling stays the same as before, the intent being to offer a sportier, precise driving experience, which the electric SUV does.

2022 Tata Nexon EV: Performance

(The Nexon EV Max gets three driving modes - Eco, City and Sport. The Sport mode offers maximum excitement)

Talking about performance, the Nexon EV Max is not too different from the Nexon EV. The 'D' mode offers up to 60% power and a tap on the accelerator results in a smooth, linear flow of torque. Put the car in 'S' mode and the experience becomes even more fun! Tata claims that the 0-100 kmph run is done in less than 9 seconds and that's QUICK! Quick enough to have you grinning silly, especially when overtaking. There are three driving modes on offer - Eco, Sport and City.

Specifications Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Max Power 127 bhp 141 bhp Torque 245 Nm 250 Nm Battery Capacity 30.2 kWh 40.5 kWh ARAI-Claimed Range 312 km 437 km Top Speed 120 kmph 140 kmph

An observation that stood out was that the despite its stunning looks, the rotary knob is neither the smoothest nor the fastest, so in case you must reverse the car in a jiffy or do a three-point turn, you will need to give the knob enough time to toggle between parking, reverse, neutral and drive.

(The Nexon EV Max now weighs a 100 kilos heavier, with 70 kg accounting for the bigger battery pack and the remaining 30 kg for added features)

The car now weighs 100 kilos heavier compared to the Nexon EV on account of additional equipment and a bigger battery pack. Plus, the ground clearance goes down by 10 mm too and stands at 190 mm. The suspension and the floor structure have been tweaked accordingly to accommodate the bigger battery, which is IP67 rated.

2022 Tata Nexon EV: Features

(The bejewelled knob, as Tata calls it, does look good and adds to the sense of premium-feel inside the cabin, but it is neither smooth nor quick! )

With Nexon EV Max, Tata introduces a Multi-Mode Regen feature which allows you to adjust the level of regenerative braking. You can choose between 4 regen levels based on the driving conditions: Level 0 with no recuperative braking while choosing level 3 means you can drive with a single pedal. If you spend maximum time driving in the city, level 1 and 2 work the best.

(Tata Motors also offers four levels of regenerative braking on the Nexon EV Max, which isn't on offer on the regular Nexon EV. The electronic parking brake is a welcome addition too)

Tata says that the Nexon EV Max gets more than 30 additional features over the standard model, which includes safety features like hill-hold assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake and disc brakes all-around.

(The interior is done in a new colour option - Makrana Beige. This is specific to the Nexon EV Max)

The centre console on the Nexon EV Max now gets a new, jewelled control knob, adding a premium feel to the cabin. There's new upholstery on offer too, called Makrana Beige. The front leatherette seats are ventilated and now the Nexon EV Max gets an air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control and all of these are new addition to the list of features over the standard model. As far as technology is concerned, the EV gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology.

(The instrument console changes the display and colours as per the driving mode chosen)

The ZConnect app offers a total of 48 connected car features. Nexon EV Max continues to get a 7-inch touchscreen with Harman audio system as before. The Nexon EV Max also gets a special colour scheme called 'Intensi-teal', along with a new beige interior option that we already told you about.

2022 Tata Nexon EV: Charging Options

(The new 'Intensi-teal' colour is specific to the Tata Nexon EV Max)

Now, the Nexon EV Max gets two charging options, a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger, which reduces the charging time to 6.5 hours. The Nexon EV Max can be charged from 0 to 80% in an hour from a 50 kW DC fast charger.

2022 Tata Nexon EV: Verdict

(With prices starting at Rs. 17.74 lakh, the Tata Nexon EV Max continues to be affordable than the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV and the MG ZS EV)

The Tata Nexon is the undisputed king when it comes to passenger electric vehicles, with over 19,000 units plying on Indian roads. With the addition of the long range Nexon EV Max in its line-up, Tata has done well to bolster its reputation as a company that holds electric mobility in good stead. The additional features and the extended range will be welcome among buyers, even if it comes at a slight premium. We don't see any other car overtaking the Nexon EV as the best-selling EV in India any time soon.