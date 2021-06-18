Top 5 Highlights: Audi e-Tron
We've been waiting for more than a year for Audi to bring its all-electric car to the country. Yes, we last saw the e-tron here in 2019 and that time too it was a meet and greet session for us. We didn't get to drive it in the country. With the pandemic pushing the brakes on its India launch, Audi is all set to now bring the SUV to the country by July this year and yes, we'll finally have a competitor for the Mercedes EQC.
But we are yet to drive it and tell you all about it. Meanwhile though, here are the top 5 highlights of the Audi e-tron
2. The Audi e-Tron has a claimed range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge. The SUV can reach a top speed of 200 kmph and has a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds in normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode.
4. On the dimensions front it is 4,901 mm in length, 1,935 mm wide and 1,616 mm high. It offers the spaciousness and comfort of a typical full-size Audi SUV. With a wheelbase of 2,928 mm, the Audi E-Tron has ample space for five occupants.
