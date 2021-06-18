Top 5 Highlights: Audi e-Tron

We've been waiting for more than a year for Audi to bring its all-electric car to the country. Yes, we last saw the e-tron here in 2019 and that time too it was a meet and greet session for us. We didn't get to drive it in the country. With the pandemic pushing the brakes on its India launch, Audi is all set to now bring the SUV to the country by July this year and yes, we'll finally have a competitor for the Mercedes EQC.

But we are yet to drive it and tell you all about it. Meanwhile though, here are the top 5 highlights of the Audi e-tron

Also Read: Exclusive - Audi e-tron First Drive Review