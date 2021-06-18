Top 5 Highlights: Audi e-Tron

Audi is all set to now bring the SUV to the country by July this year and yes, we'll finally have a competitor for the Mercedes EQC.
We've been waiting for more than a year for Audi to bring its all-electric car to the country. Yes, we last saw the e-tron here in 2019 and that time too it was a meet and greet session for us. We didn't get to drive it in the country. With the pandemic pushing the brakes on its India launch, Audi is all set to now bring the SUV to the country by July this year and yes, we'll finally have a competitor for the Mercedes EQC.

But we are yet to drive it and tell you all about it. Meanwhile though, here are the top 5 highlights of the Audi e-tron

1. The Audi e-Tron gets two electric motors one on each axle, which have a combined power output of 265 kW or 355 bhp. The front motor makes 125 kW while the rear motor makes a total of 140 kW. With the boost mode engaged, the total power output goes up to 300 kW or 408 bhp and 664 Nm of peak torque
2. The Audi e-Tron has a claimed range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge. The SUV can reach a top speed of 200 kmph and has a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds in normal mode and 5.7 seconds in the boost mode.

3. The total luggage capacity is 660 litres along with 60 more litres under the hood up front, which is actually dedicated to store tools, charging wire and maybe a first aid kit.
4. On the dimensions front it is 4,901 mm in length, 1,935 mm wide and 1,616 mm high. It offers the spaciousness and comfort of a typical full-size Audi SUV. With a wheelbase of 2,928 mm, the Audi E-Tron has ample space for five occupants.

5.  The Audi e-Tron gets 432 cells in 36 modules which are packed together on the floor of the vehicle and have a combined weight of 699 kg with power capacity of 95 kWh. Being an Audi SUV, quattro all-wheel drive is standard fitment.
