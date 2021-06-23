Top 5 Highlights: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport

BMW India launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country last year and it first brought in only the diesel variant of the car. Th company followed it up with the 220i petrol and subsequently the 220i M Sport, to just give the customers an edge when it comes to the entry level luxury segment. The 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport, offers a lot and then some more and we are not just talking about the equipment on offer, but driving dynamics, ride and handling among other things.

Also Read: BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India

The BMW 220i with the 'M Sport' package, is locally produced at BMW Group facility in Chennai. Of course, it looks sharp and aggressive and has quite the charm, but let's take a look at the top 5 highlights of the car