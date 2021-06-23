Top 5 Highlights: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport
BMW India launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country last year and it first brought in only the diesel variant of the car. Th company followed it up with the 220i petrol and subsequently the 220i M Sport, to just give the customers an edge when it comes to the entry level luxury segment. The 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i M Sport, offers a lot and then some more and we are not just talking about the equipment on offer, but driving dynamics, ride and handling among other things.
The BMW 220i with the 'M Sport' package, is locally produced at BMW Group facility in Chennai. Of course, it looks sharp and aggressive and has quite the charm, but let's take a look at the top 5 highlights of the car
1. The car gets signature-style kidney grille, vertically chrome slats, stretched silhouette, four frameless doors, slightly angled full-LED headlights, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels and more
.2. newly designed sport seats with electrical memory function, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 10.25-inch infotainment system, large panorama glass sunroof, a large 430 litres luggage compartment, ambient lighting, wireless charging and more.
3. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is currently available in a total of four colour options which includes - Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours - Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks.
4. As for safety, the car comes packed with six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with Brake Assist, ARB technology, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting
