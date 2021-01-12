BMW 220i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 40.90 Lakh

The new BMW 220i M Sport can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

BMW India officially announced the launch of a new petrol variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. Launched in the country at an introductory price of ₹ 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new BMW 220i is introduced in an attractive 'M Sport' package, which is locally produced at BMW Group facility in Chennai. The car is now available at the brand's authorised dealership network across the country from today. The newly launched BMW 220i M Sport can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

The new BMW 220i is locally produced at BMW Group plant in Chennai

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' is guaranteed every time."

Aesthetically, the petrol iteration is very similar to the diesel version embodying its modern and athletic design. The car gets signature-style kidney grille, vertically chrome slats, stretched silhouette, four frameless doors, slightly angled full-LED headlights, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels and more. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is currently available in a total of four colour options which includes - Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours - Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks.

Talking about the interior, the car comes equipped with a spacious cabin with a driver-focused cockpit and nice-looking equipment. It also gets newly designed sport seats with electrical memory function, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 10.25-inch infotainment system, large panorama glass sunroof, a large 430 litres luggage compartment, ambient lighting, wireless charging and more. The upholstery is available in two options - Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

As for safety, the car comes packed with six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with Brake Assist, ARB technology, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and more.

The newly launched BMW 220i M Sport is priced in India at an introductory price of ₹ 40.90 lakh.

The new BMW 220i M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre TwinPower four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The petrol mill comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission with shift paddles. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower turbo unit that can develop 190 hp and 400 Nm of power figures. The company claims that the car can accelerate to the three-figure mark in just 7.5 seconds.

