BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y

BMW Group India has released its retail sales data for the 2020 calendar year and the company sold a total of 9,167 vehicles. The German automaker saw sales decline by 17.45 per cent when compared to a 11,105 units that were sold in the 2019 calendar year. BMW India was the largest contributor to the total sales in 2020 with 6,092 cars sold last year, while MINI India sold 512 units during the same period. BMW Motorrad India was a significant contributor as well with 2563 units sold through the year. Despite a strong festive season, the previous year was expected to see lower numbers in terms of sales as companies struggled to push cars amidst the pandemic.

Speaking on the sales figures, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform. With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, BMW Group India picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour. We registered strong results at the end of a very difficult year and propelled our segment share significantly in the Indian luxury car market. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism."

The MINI hatchback and the Convertible contributed 23 per cent each to the brand's total sales

SUVs contributed over 50 per cent to BMW India's sales with the X1, X3, and the X5 being the top sellers. The company also revealed that the its flagship SUV - the BMW X7 - witnessed strong demand in all regions. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series and the 5 Series continues to be strong contributors in the sedan segment.

With respect to MINI India, the company's top-selling model was the MINI Countryman SUV that commanded a share of 40 per cent in overall sales. This was followed by the MINI Cooper hatchback and the Convertible contributing 23 per cent each. BMW Group's finance arm, BMW Financial Services India also helped in offering flexible financing solutions to prospective customers, thereby contributing to overall sales for the automaker.

The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS contributed over 80 per cent to the total BMW bike sales in 2020

With respect to motorcycle sales, BMW Motorrad India saw sales grow despite the overall slowdown as the brand retailed 2563 units last year, registering a growth of 6.66 per cent when compared to 2403 units sold in 2019. The entry-level BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS received their first major update in 2020 and contributed over 80 per cent to the annual sales. This was followed by the premium range led by the BMW R 1250 GS and the GSA, BMW F 750 and 850 GS as well as the BMW S 1000 RR.

