New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y

BMW India was the largest contributor to the group's total sales in 2020 with 6,092 units, while MINI India sold 512 units during the same period. BMW Motorrad India was a significant contributor as well with 2563 units sold through the year.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y expand View Photos

Highlights

  • BMW India sold 6092 cars in 2020, 32% less than 2019
  • MINI India sold 512 cars in 2020, 20% less than 2019
  • BMW Motorrad India sold 2563 bikes in 2020, 6.6% more than 2019

BMW Group India has released its retail sales data for the 2020 calendar year and the company sold a total of 9,167 vehicles. The German automaker saw sales decline by 17.45 per cent when compared to a 11,105 units that were sold in the 2019 calendar year. BMW India was the largest contributor to the total sales in 2020 with 6,092 cars sold last year, while MINI India sold 512 units during the same period. BMW Motorrad India was a significant contributor as well with 2563 units sold through the year. Despite a strong festive season, the previous year was expected to see lower numbers in terms of sales as companies struggled to push cars amidst the pandemic.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11

Speaking on the sales figures, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform. With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, BMW Group India picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour. We registered strong results at the end of a very difficult year and propelled our segment share significantly in the Indian luxury car market. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism."

o4empqso

The MINI hatchback and the Convertible contributed 23 per cent each to the brand's total sales

SUVs contributed over 50 per cent to BMW India's sales with the X1, X3, and the X5 being the top sellers. The company also revealed that the its flagship SUV - the BMW X7 - witnessed strong demand in all regions. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series and the 5 Series continues to be strong contributors in the sedan segment.

Newsbeep

With respect to MINI India, the company's top-selling model was the MINI Countryman SUV that commanded a share of 40 per cent in overall sales. This was followed by the MINI Cooper hatchback and the Convertible contributing 23 per cent each. BMW Group's finance arm, BMW Financial Services India also helped in offering flexible financing solutions to prospective customers, thereby contributing to overall sales for the automaker.

Also Read: BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review

s1bbad

The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS contributed over 80 per cent to the total BMW bike sales in 2020

With respect to motorcycle sales, BMW Motorrad India saw sales grow despite the overall slowdown as the brand retailed 2563 units last year, registering a growth of 6.66 per cent when compared to 2403 units sold in 2019. The entry-level BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS received their first major update in 2020 and contributed over 80 per cent to the annual sales. This was followed by the premium range led by the BMW R 1250 GS and the GSA, BMW F 750 and 850 GS as well as the BMW S 1000 RR.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,485
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,485
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
Dakar Rally 2021: Ashish Raorane Drops Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: Ashish Raorane Drops Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 5
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 
Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 
Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years 
Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years 
Audi India To Maintain Its Focus On Its Used Car Business In 2021
Audi India To Maintain Its Focus On Its Used Car Business In 2021
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted On Test In Europe
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted On Test In Europe
Citroen C5 Aircross Compact SUV Set For India Debut On February 1, 2021
Citroen C5 Aircross Compact SUV Set For India Debut On February 1, 2021
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,485
KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Get A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 4,485
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh

BMW Z4

Convertible, 12.82 - 14.37 Kmpl
BMW Z4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,34,722 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 5 Series

Sedan, 15.56 - 22.48 Kmpl
BMW 5 Series
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,001 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 3 Series

Sedan, 16.13 - 20.37 Kmpl
BMW 3 Series
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 41.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 86,562 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X7

SUV, 10.54 - 13.38 Kmpl
BMW X7
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 92.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,92,015 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 7 Series

Sedan, 7.96 - 39.53 Kmpl
BMW 7 Series
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.22 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,54,082 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW M2

Coupe, 9.4 Kmpl
BMW M2
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 81.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,69,803 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW i8

Coupe, 47.5 Kmpl
BMW i8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.62 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,43,869 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X1

SUV, 14.82 - 19.62 Kmpl
BMW X1
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 35.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 74,523 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X5

SUV, 11.24 - 13.38 Kmpl
BMW X5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 74.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,55,480 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X6 M

SUV, 9 Kmpl
BMW X6 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.82 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,78,632 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

Sedan, 13.95 Kmpl
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 42.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 88,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW M3

Sedan, 10.8 Kmpl
BMW M3
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.3 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,70,274 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3

SUV, 13.3 - 16 Kmpl
BMW X3
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 56 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,16,247 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X6

SUV, 10.31 Kmpl
BMW X6
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,97,204 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW M4

Coupe, 10.8 Kmpl
BMW M4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.36 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,82,106 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Sedan, 14.3 - 18.7 Kmpl
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 63.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,32,646 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 8 Series

Sedan, 11.3 Kmpl
BMW 8 Series
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.29 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,67,783 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X4

SUV, 11 - 17 Kmpl
BMW X4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 60.6 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,25,796 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW M8

Coupe, 11.3 Kmpl
BMW M8
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.15 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,46,305 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X5 M

SUV, 8.29 Kmpl
BMW X5 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.95 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,04,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW M5

Sedan, 9.5 - 10.1 Kmpl
BMW M5
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.44 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,98,713 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mahindra Price Hike | BMW 3 Series GL Pre-Bookings | Santosh & Raorane Exit Dakar
03:13
Mahindra Price Hike | BMW 3 Series GL Pre-Bookings | Santosh & Raorane Exit Dakar
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15 hours ago
BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, SsangYong Bankruptcy, Isuzu Price Hike
02:57
BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, SsangYong Bankruptcy, Isuzu Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Dec-20 08:00 PM IST
New Audi A4 Pre-Bookings, BMW Price Hike, Jawa Price Increase
03:40
New Audi A4 Pre-Bookings, BMW Price Hike, Jawa Price Increase
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Dec-20 10:19 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition India Review
09:33
BMW X5 M Competition India Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Dec-20 07:34 PM IST
Freewheeling With SVP: In Conversation With Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India
30:38
Freewheeling With SVP: In Conversation With Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Dec-20 01:34 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV, BMW 2 Series GC Black Shadow, 2021 Ducati Monster
03:23
Tata Nexon EV, BMW 2 Series GC Black Shadow, 2021 Ducati Monster
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-20 08:11 PM IST
BMW R 18 Review
08:13
BMW R 18 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Nov-20 01:02 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
18:57
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Nov-20 08:10 AM IST
BMW X5 M Launch, Thar Booked Till May 21, Aprilia SXR 160 Production
04:07
BMW X5 M Launch, Thar Booked Till May 21, Aprilia SXR 160 Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Nov-20 09:10 PM IST
Triumph Trident Bookings, 2021 BMW iX, Ford EcoSport Active Edition
03:22
Triumph Trident Bookings, 2021 BMW iX, Ford EcoSport Active Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Nov-20 06:48 PM IST
Bmw Z4 Side View
Bmw Z4 Side View
2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
Bmw 5 Series Side View
Bmw 5 Series Side View
Bmw 5 Series
Bmw 5 Series
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
Bmw X7
Bmw X7
Bmw X7 Rearview
Bmw X7 Rearview
Bmw 1 Series Side View
Bmw 1 Series Side View
Bmw 1 Series Front
Bmw 1 Series Front
Bmw 1 Series Rear
Bmw 1 Series Rear
Bmw 7 Series Front View
Bmw 7 Series Front View
Bmw 7 Series Inside View
Bmw 7 Series Inside View
Bmw 7 Series Lights
Bmw 7 Series Lights
Bmw X3 M Drive View Front
Bmw X3 M Drive View Front
Bmw X3 M Exhaust
Bmw X3 M Exhaust
Bmw X3 M Features And Style
Bmw X3 M Features And Style
Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
Bmw I8 Front Profile
Bmw I8 Front Profile
Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
Bmw
Bmw
Bmw X5 Backview
Bmw X5 Backview
Bmw X5 Dicky Space
Bmw X5 Dicky Space
Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities