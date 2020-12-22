New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review

The most powerful beast in the BMW India lineup is the X5 M Performance SUV. Add the Competition tag and things get even more exciting.

Siddharth Vinayak Patankar By  Siddharth Vinayak Patankar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The BMW X5 M Competition is the even more potent avatar of the powered up X5, and that's what India gets expand View Photos
The BMW X5 M Competition is the even more potent avatar of the powered up X5, and that's what India gets

Highlights

  • The BMW X5 M Competition is a more potent version of the performance SUV
  • The Competition gives you an addition 25 horses over the 'regular X5 M'
  • The BMW X5 M Competition is priced in India at Rs. 1.95 crore

Imposing looks. V8 engine. And a badge to send a chill down your spine. That is the all-new BMW X5 M Competition. The even more potent avatar of the powered up X5, the Competition gives you an addition twenty-five horses over the 'regular' X5 M. The good news is that unlike the past, India gets the juiced up version, and not just the BMW X5 M. I have already spent a substantial amount of time with the new BMW X5 M Competition earlier this year in Arizona. And the first thing I can report is that we get exactly the same car. The fact that my test car today is a fiery orange monster (as opposed to the dark blue I drove last time) just helps get my adrenaline flowing.

jmoibd88

The even more potent BMW X5 M Competition gives you an additional twenty-five horses over the 'regular' X5 M

Design

The looks are imposing, with the blacked out bits, the high gloss paint, and the more aggressive bumpers, skirts and aerodynamics - over a regular X5. Unlike the X3 M which also drove in recently. The X5 M looks way sharper and more lithe, despite being bigger. The proportions of the X5 lend well to the M avatar too. The look is definitely more aggressive, and all the blacked out bits look super sexy - making the hulk look a bit more lithe too. It gets larger air intakes, aerodynamic mirrors, a rear diffuser and two pairs of twin exhaust tailpipes, the M-badged gills on the side panels, a rear spoiler, and it is 21-inch wheels up front, 22-inch at the rear. And do I really need to tell you I simply LOVE the colour on my test car? I spent a whole week with it - and could not stop taking pictures of it almost every one of those seven days! Oh, it is called Toronto Red - though it's more tangerine. You have an option of grey, white, two black finishes, a bright blue and a dull gold.

Also Read: BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review

l481i3m8

The X5 M looks way sharper and more lithe, despite being bigger, and it gets 21-inch wheels up front, 22-inchers at the rear

Newsbeep

Dynamics

Okay, so the extensive drive I did with the X5 M Competition before already had me salivating, and so I think I will begin today's drive with a heavy foot, straight off the bat. If it is a sense of liberation and exhilaration you seek, nothing more sublime than the X5 M Competition to help you get there. The car's engineering is simply brilliant. And as I told you in March, despite the size and weight, this car will do things you will not expect. This is one of those physics defying SUVs. It does everything you want it to - almost like a sports car - just sitting much higher! All the electronics that are at work counter any feeling of bulk or roll, and it makes you feel like you just are one of the best drivers around. It's flattering and it's fun. And yes - it is the car, it is not you! The 4.4 litre V8 is refined, and roars to life. It gives you not just massive amounts of power, but also tonnes of torque. The gearbox is as you'd expect - quick and effortless.

a25s9kis

The BMW X5 M Competition gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol motor that develops 617 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque

The paddle shift makes the gear changes even more fun. The X5 M Competition has an M-specific chassis, and that means it also has an adaptive M suspension with variable damper control. The all wheel drive is also the M xDrive - which gets a special offroad mode. The car's active M Differential, M compound brakes with ABS and stability control, active roll stabilisation and M Servotronic steering are also all standard. The power delivery maintains a rear bias but the xDrive will service whichever wheel needs most traction in real time - and flawlessly I might add. You can customise the throttle, gearshift and even programme the M1 and M2 shortcut keys on the steering.

ft009l44

The BMW X5 M Competition gets active M Differential, M compound brakes with ABS and stability control, active roll stabilisation and M Servotronic steering as standard

The X5M is loud, but will not split your ears - especially on the outside. There is a button on the central console between the front seats that lets you make the pipes louder or not - even if the car is not in Sport. The ride quality is pretty good - while stiff, it is never hard - even in Sport mode. And that's a relief - given our roads. And also how hard the X3M's setup feels for instance. Steering is excellent on the X5 M Competition and the car's handling matches its sharp response - despite the proportions as I said earlier.

d82ip1ug

Steering is excellent on the X5 M Competition and the car's handling matches its sharp response

Safety

As you can expect - any an every safety tech known to the BMW Group can be found on the X5 M Competition. So you get everything from side and front airbags up front, head airbags for the front and rear. ABS (anti-lock brakes), cornering brake control, stability control side impact protection, ISOFIX for child seats, tyre pressure monitoring, three point seatbelts with pretensioners for all occupants - and belt force limiters for the front seat belts, are all standard.

afbc4feo

The BMW X5 M Competition's fit and finish is very good, and it also offers great ergonomics and comfort

Tech and Interior

The cabin is superbly finished, both in terms of materials and palette. The best part of the cabin is how everything feels like it just belongs - making ergonomics and comfort also pretty darned perfect. All the latest gadgets, wireless connectivity and charging, and safety systems - are standard on this car anyway - I don't really have to tell you that. And that includes multiple airbags, crash sensors and Isofix.

u1pj6etc

The X5 M Competition offers wireless charging for your phone, and you can also use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly

The big touchscreen and latest iDrive work excellently. There is wireless charging for your phone, and you can also use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. And while none of that is hat you'd buy an M model for, I suppose it is nice to know it's all there!

Price

0 Comments

The BMW X5 M Competition has been launched at ₹ 1.95 Crore - that is about ₹ 10 lakh higher than I had predicted. But even so it is not a difference that will matter to a buyer at this end of the market. It takes on the Range Rover Sport SVR and Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
Daimler India Launches Start-Up Sparks, A Platform For Early Stage Start-Ups To Pitch Their Ideas
Daimler India Launches Start-Up Sparks, A Platform For Early Stage Start-Ups To Pitch Their Ideas
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
What Volkswagen India's SUVW Strategy Entails
What Volkswagen India's SUVW Strategy Entails
Toyota Announces Halt In Plant Operations In UK, France Amid New Virus Fears
Toyota Announces Halt In Plant Operations In UK, France Amid New Virus Fears
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
Mahindra-Owned SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
Mahindra-Owned SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021
F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities