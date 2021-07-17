Top 5 Highlights: Honda Hornet 2.0

The Honda Hornet 2.0 was launched in August 2020 and replaced the Honda CB Hornet 160R, with a bigger 184 cc engine and new chassis, promising sportier performance. It was the first instance of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) entering the 180 cc motorcycle segment in the country. The Hornet 2.0 is targeted at consumers looking to upgrade from a smaller commuter motorcycle in the 125-150 cc segment, but can also double up as a good first bike for the young professional or college student. Here are the top 5 highlights of the Honda Hornet 2.0.

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a diamond-type frame, which is said to be all-new. But what is new are the gold-coloured upside down forks, the first gold-coloured USDs on any Indian motorcycle below 200 cc. At the rear is a monoshock, and braking duties are handled by petal discs on both wheels, a 276 mm front disc with single-channel ABS, and 220 mm disc on the rear wheel)

(The Hornet 2.0 gets an all-new engine, and not a bored out version of the Honda CB Hornet 160 as some of us thought. The 184.4 cc engine puts out 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection with 8 on-board sensors which constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. A roller rocker arm is said to reduce friction losses, and a piston cooling jet improves engine thermal efficiency; in layperson terms, it helps the engine run cool and improve efficiency)

(All-LED lighting lends it a premium feel, and the negative digital LCD instrument console is packed with features as well, including a gear position indicator, service reminder and even battery voltmeter)

(Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Repsol Honda Edition of the Hornet 2.0 in November 2020. The bike get new graphics and colours based on the Repsol Honda MotoGP racing team. The new editions are also a celebration of Honda's 800th Grand Prix win, which came in October 2020. Apart from the new colour scheme, the bike stays the same in terms of features and specifications. It is priced at Rs. 133,182 ex-showroom, Delhi)