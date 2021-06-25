Top 5 Highlights: New-Gen Honda City

The new-gen Honda City was launched in India in July 2020, and while globally it is the seventh-generation model, in India, it's the fifth-gen City to go on sale. The car comes with a new design, improved styling, and a host of new smart tech and features, which have yet again helped the City set a new benchmark in the compact sedan space. In fact, it even won the Viewers' Choice Car of the Year at the 2021 carandbike Awards. Here are some of the major highlights of the new-gen Honda City.

1. The Honda City also comes with stylish exterior features like - full LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps, the signature chrome bar on the grille, dual-tone 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and Z-shaped LED taillamps. The car also comes with a larger electric sunroof, shark-fin antenna, and new ORVMs.

2. The new Honda City gets an updated cabin with the familiar dual-tone beige and black interior, along with a new dashboard and a large sunroof. The car also gets a new multi-functional steering wheel, new air-con vents, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The new City is also India's first car to feature Alexa remote compatibility, which is also the industry's first.

3. The car now also comes equipped with Honda Connect, the company connected car system that offers a range of features like - unauthorised access alert, crash notification, Find My Car function, and remote operation. Honda also offers its telematics services to customers free of charge for 5 years

4. The latest generation Honda City uses an advanced high strength tensile steel body offering better rigidity, safety and stable riding. It comes equipped with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Vehicle Stability Assist, Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Honda Lone Watch camera, ISOFIX compatible rear seats, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, multi-angle rear camera, and more.

5. The new Honda City comes with a pair of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The former is a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC engine tuned to make 118 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner, a 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit, offers 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, however, the petrol option also gets the optional CVT automatic transmission.